A woman from Pretoria entertained mourners at a funeral with a lively Bacardi dance and went viral

The young lady can be seen in a TikTok video dancing in front of a nonchalant group chilling at a funeral's after-tears

Social media users were surprised by the woman's behaviour, and some said she had impressive footwork

A woman from Pretoria did the Bacardi dance at a funeral. Image: @candicetshegonkii

Source: TikTok

The Bacardi music craze has not stopped taking over the country. Social media platforms are flooded with videos of women dancing to popular hit songs from the music genre.

Video of woman dancing Bacardi at funeral amuses SA

One woman, @candicetshegonkii, joined the wave and went viral after her dance was recorded at a funeral. TikTokkers found her clip funny because the people at the after-tears were not entertained by her party spirit while they were grieving.

More than 370 000 people viewed the TikTok video, and hundreds posted comments.

Watch TikTok video of Pretoria girl's Bacardi dance moves below:

SA's reaction to Bacardi dancer's video

Many people said if they could dance like the woman in the video, they would show off everywhere too.

@billy014777 said:

"Who sees that man way open eyes?"

@moratwe197 stated:

"Lady in pink is not happy."

@akell_ambani mentioned:

"I am mixed but I think I wanna be South African for real though."

@tibinkie29 posted:

"The girl in white and pink wanted to run away."

@bridgielanga shared:

"If I ever learn to dance like this, I will never sit down."

@user7138587334466 mentioned:

"I love the way they all watching her. Like nothing is happening."

@neomoitlobo added:

"As for me saving the video to practice, I can’t even dance Barcadi."

@thabo_wayne asked:

"Have you been invited to perform at the funeral?"

