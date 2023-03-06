A video of a young schoolgirl dancing on school grounds in a South African township left the internet a bit worried

The clip shows how kids from Thuto Ke Maatla Comprehensive school gathered to watch each other dance

The loudspeakers were blasting as three students took to the dance floor, and one of them stood out thanks to her school uniform

Another viral video of school kids doing the Barcadi dance craze went viral. A viral TikokTok shows how several school children gathered to watch kids dance on school property.

A video shows how a student at Thuto Ke Maatla Comprehensive School performed for other kids and many people said they were concerned. Image: TikTok/fifi_phila/Getty Images

Dancing is a huge part of South African culture. One of the latest videos left people concerned about how much school kids cherish grooving.

South African school kids party on school grounds

A video by @fifi_phila showing school kids dancing left some parents and online users worried. Watch the video below to see the kids have fun:

South Africans short about dancing at school

Mzansi peeps usually love dance videos, but this one left people divided about a young girl who did the provocative dance. People were concerned, while others said she was doing a good job.

Slizz commented:

"The parent in me is worried about the size of the skirt."

nallystar3 commented:

"I always wonder...which part of the day do these sessions happen?"

SerahAlexis commented:

"But why are the skirts so short?"

cyie commented:

"Maths test please after this."

MayA

"I'm a bit worried."

ichelle_swartz66 commented:

"So ya'll won't say anything about her skirt?"

