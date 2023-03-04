A Pretoria girl has become viral on TikTok for a video of her dancing to a song while wearing denim on the streets

The video has over 600k views and received positive comments from netizens who were impressed by her moves

The video also featured a hypeman behind the camera, which added to the video's catchiness

Pretoria: home to kasi shakira. @lebogangggg/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria hun has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video shaking her booty to a song. Our very own kasi Shakira tore the dance up while rocking denim in the streets. What makes the video even more catchy is her hypeman behind the camera.

The Pretoria girl had moves like Shakira in the viral TikTok

With a little over 600k views, the video caught the attention of Netizens who thought her moves were impressive. The kids watching in the video seem somewhat confused, though. You can see it all for yourself below:

Netizens loved her dancing

You'd be mistaken if you thought the hypeman was only doing so because they are friends. People in the comments were also out there hyping her up. Here is what a few had to say:

@Ralisa said:

"washa"

@LOLO added:

"HA EEE ! CHOMI HAPELLETSE !"

Rupy. said:

"When she went down"

@Thee Prince

"The jeans understood the assignment chomieeeeee wenaaaa "

SA woman with “Shwapa” performs bhebha dance

Some people shake from the back, while some shake from the front. Briefly News reported on one TikTokker who represented women with small booties and posted her version of the dance, which has taken social media by storm.

Within four hours, the clip had gathered over 30 000 views and hundreds of comments. SA showered the woman with compliments in the comments section.

@mothomotho580 posted:

"Our president, thank you for representing us."

