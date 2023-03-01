A mixed race daughter and her Chinese father shared a wholesome moment in a TikTok video

The daughter tried to teach her father the Kilimanjaro dance, while her mother recorded and instructed him in the background

The video went viral, with netizens loving the interaction, even though the father bailed out

Dad bails out of Kilimanjaro challenge. @kefilwewang/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A wholesome moment between a mixed race daughter and his Chinese father was shared in a TikTok post. She tries to teach him the Kilimanjaro dance while her mother is in the background instructing him to get ready.

Father and daughter try the Kilimanjaro challenge together

The father looked a bit confused in the video as his daughter helped him set up. Her mother was also chiming in the background while recording. But as the dance is about to go down, he realizes that it's gone too far. You watch the video for yourself below:

Netizens loved the interaction even though dad bailed out

@Lalina said:

"Lol He is not about to make a fool of himself."

@_fik6 added:

"MY HEART JUST MELTS SEEING THEM TOGETHER "

@katlego Mokobi said:

"He was like I can't do"

@FOFO25_ said:

"I just love the relationship they have with their father..something I never had"

Joburg private schoolgirl’s attempt at Bacardi dance challenge

In other dance challenge news, Briefly News reported on a student who did a viral dance to a Barcardi song, but people were up in arms. The video went viral, showing people that the lady was dancing to one of the latest dance crazes to take TikTok by storm. Many people were ready to share their reviews of the student's dance.

@Samuel commented:

"This isn’t Barcadi but you dance well."

