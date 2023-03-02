A family shared a TikTok video of themselves dancing to Forever ( My neck, my back ) by Tricks, with each family member taking a turn to shine centre stage

The video received 1.2 million views and showcased the family's well-planned choreography, giving off the vibe of a healthy family unit that works together

Netizens loved the family moment and gave props to each dancer, with some praising the daughter as the exceptional dancer, while others had different opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jiva family! @mrsnthabisengmathole/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A family that dances together stays together, and these three will be together for life. The mother shared a TikTok post of them dancing to Forever (My neck, my back) by Tricks, with each family member taking a turn to shine centre stage.

TikTok video shows well-choreographed routine by family

1.2 million views later, it's clear to see why people love this video. The choreography was well-planned, which gives off the vibe of a healthy family unit that works together. No shade to the parents, but the baby girl took this one.

Take a look at the video and decide for yourself:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens loved the family moment and gave props to each dancer

We all see things differently, and you may disagree the young one was the only exceptional dancer. Fair. You wouldn't be alone in that regard. Here is what some netizens had to say:

@Mutsi_M said:

"Ok, you and princess are doing it neh kodwa. Your husband won the challenge."

@bettygomba4726 added:

"I’m here for the little girl, please. I'm gonna leave this here so that every time someone likes it, I come back and watch this."

@Tshenolo Dirapelo said:

"The daughter understood the assignment."

@Mamiiboo Nails & Beauty added:

"Okay, you guys are the cutest family."

Mixed-race daughter teaches Chinese dad Kilimanjaro challenge

In other daughter-parent dancing news, Briefly News reported on a wholesome moment between a daughter and her Chinese father shared in a TikTok post. She tries to teach him the Kilimanjaro dance while her mother is in the background instructing him to get ready.

@_fik6 said:

"MY HEART JUST MELTS SEEING THEM TOGETHER "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News