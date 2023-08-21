South African Police Services (SAPS) are investigating the mysterious death of a Catholic priest found hanging from a tree in Ga-Rankuwa

Victor Mabuse's body was found days after his daughter reported him missing when he did not return home

Community members and church members are shocked by the death of the beloved reverend and hope the police will give more insight into his death

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

PRETORIA - The South African Police Services (SAPS) has opened an inquest docket following the mysterious death of an African Catholic Church reverend in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria.

Catholic priest Victor Mabuse was found hanging from a tree. Images: Victor Mabuse/Facebook & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Pretoria Catholic priest found hanging on tree

Victor Mabuse, aged 49, was found hanging from a tree near a mountain in Garankuwa Zone 1 three days after he went missing on 17 August.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the reverend was reported missing by his daughter when he did not return home after church. Nevhulalwi said the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, and a post-mortem will be conducted, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Community shocked by mysterious death of priest

Molefe Mabuse, the late priest's relative and a senior member of the African Catholic Church, says the family and the community are very shocked by his death.

Molefe said Mabuse was a very active member of the community, and they have suffered a serious loss. The relative said they are now waiting for the police to finish their investigation to find out what happened.

A few locals spoke to the local newspaper, The Ga-Rankuwa Mail, about the reverend's death. An unnamed person described the priest as a people person and believed something sinister happened to him.

Ga-Rankwa locals weigh in on popular priest's death

Motsosi Donald Thipe said:

"Criminality in Garankuwa is out of hand. There has to be special police interventions, or else you will keep on burying your beloved ones."

Dipuo Daphney Podile commented:

"MHSRIP and condolence to the family together with the congregation of African Catholic Church plus the community of Ga-Rankuwa as we now living in fear daily now. May GOD have mercy on us.☝️"

Sophy Lawrence said:

"Condolences to the family and members of the church "

Mandla Mindlo said:

"People are going through a lot bathong. Try to be kind "

Tebogo Ranyawa commented:

"Our condolences to the family, eish! this world we are living in it is cruel"

Pastor shot dead during an all-night prayer session

Briefly News previously reported that a group of Christians who had gathered to pray in Diepsloot became armed robbery victims. The thugs attacked the congregants and killed the pastor.

According to reports, two congregants were seriously injured during the horrendous ordeal.

News24 reports that the incident happened shortly before midnight. Reports suggest that 50 Christians were gathered at their church for an all-night prayer when the armed robbers launched the attack. They reportedly got away with personal belongings such as phones and cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News