Popular Pastor Shot During Protests, Community Diminished by His Loss

Pastor Adrian Naidoo tragically lost his life last week during the violent protests that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

He was a pillar of the community which has been greatly diminished by his death, he was on patrol protecting his neighbours when he was attacked

The death toll from the chaotic riots has risen to 337 people across South Africa, with KZN bearing the brunt of the deaths with 258

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Pastor Adrian Naidoo has preached the word of God for 24 years tragically died during the recent protests. He was on patrol in an effort to keep his Chatsworth community safe.

The 26-year-old was accompanied by his two volunteers who responded to an area where shots had been fired earlier.

Popular Pastor tragically lost his life protecting his community. Photo credit: pastor_adrian_naidoo

Source: Instagram

According to IOL, the three community members were accosted by a group of angry protesters who opened fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Naidoo was shot twice, the two other volunteers escaped without injury. Once they were safe, they realised Naidoo was injured. He was rushed to RK Khan Hospital where he, unfortunately, died of his wounds.

Jeffrey Naidoo, the pastor's younger brother said that his brother was a hero and was a phenomenal role model within the community. Adrian had always helped those less fortunate and had taken part in many missionary trips across Africa.

News24 had earlier reported that Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala had confirmed that a murder case had been opened by the Bayview Police station.

Death toll from unrest in Gauteng and KZN rises

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that 337 people died as a result of the unrest that took place last week.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni said of the 337 deaths, 79 deaths occurred in Gauteng and 258 in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the Daily Maverick.

Ntshavheni explained that the death toll gets revised when those who have been injured die as a result of their injuries.

In relation to law enforcement proceedings, only 42 murder cases have been opened in Gauteng while 171 murder cases opened in KwaZulu-Natal, according to Ntshavheni.

In relation to inquest dockets, 37 have been opened in Gauteng while 87 inquest dockets have been opened in KwaZulu-Natal. Ntshavheni further stated that the South African Police Services in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating 132 cases of arson.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za