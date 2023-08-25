Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauhi has been convicted for breaking into an elderly man's house

Mohlauhi was served with two suspended sentences for the incident on 20 March 2022

South Africans are happy with the conviction and hope it will teach the former leader a lesson

JOHANNESBURG - Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauhi was served the justice he tried to serve an elderly man.

Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauhi has a criminal record after he was convicted of breaking into an elderly man's house in search of drugs. Images: Lefty Shivambu & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nhlanhla Lux sentenced for breaking into an old man's house

The 35-year-old was convicted on one count of housebreaking with the intent to steal and malicious injury to property on Wednesday, 23 August. The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court handed the once eccentric leader two years imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years.

He was also served another five years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years on the condition he is not convicted of housebreaking.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, NPA Regional Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Soweto Parliament leader was ordered by the court to reimburse the victim, Victor Ramarafe an amount of R9 500 in cash.

Mjonondwane confirmed that Mohlauhi paid Ramarafe and provided the court with proof of payment.

"The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirms that the complainant was compensated, and the proof of payment of the amount ordered by the court was presented in open court on 24 August 2023," said Mjonodwane

On 20 March 2022, Mohlauhi and members of his former organisation raided Ramarafe's house under the guise of searching for drugs. Pictures and videos of the search were shared on social media. Lux was arrested a few days later.

South Africans warned against taking law into their own hands

During sentencing, Control Prosecutor Linda Duma urged the court to send a strong message that lawlessness will not be tolerated. Duma also urged victims like Ramarafe to approach the courts for protection against such acts.

Mjonondwane said the NPA welcomed the former Operation Dudula's sentence and hopes it will deter citizens from taking the law into their own hands. She added that citizens should report suspicious activities in the community to the police instead of policing for themselves.

Mzansi weighs in on Lux's conviction

@Top_dawg15 said:

"No one is above the law."

@Ntlophi1 said:

"Serves him right."

@collin_mzee said:

"He has a criminal record now, ho phapha hao thuse..."

@BlackCock2022 said:

"Now they must take away his guns? Convicted criminals are not allowed to possess firearms."

@TrumanSoke said:

"So the toy soldier is now a convicted criminal @nhlanhla_lux_, ya Sgebengu."

Source: Briefly News