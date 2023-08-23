Anele Mqhathu, a former filling station manager, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing over R774 000 from her employer

Mqhathu directed cashiers to give her money to deposit into the station's account but instead used it for herself

South Africans believe her sentence is too harsh because politicians steal a lot more money and do not get jail time

TSOLO - A former filling station manager has been slapped with a hefty prison sentence for stealing thousands of rand from her employer in 2021.

Anele Mqhathu, aged 30, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Mthatha Specialised Court for the theft of R774 000 between February and November 2021. She was handed another 15-year sentence for money laundering and will serve both sentences concurrently.

Filling station manager lied to cashiers

According to TimesLIVE, during the theft period, the 30-year-old would tell the cashiers to give her money from the till so she could deposit it into the filling station's bank account.

Mqhathu would instead take the money and give it to her friends to deposit into her personal account.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the owner of the petrol station started getting suspicious and hired an accountant to check the books.

When confronted with the theft allegations, Mqhathu reportedly admitted to the theft in a cellphone recording, but later retracted her confession and pleaded not guilty.

Filling station manager uses stolen money to build a house

According to IOL, despite pleading not guilty, the court heard testimony from two cashiers she duped, the owner of the business and the accountant.

The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) also made an application to seize the house she built with the stolen money as part of restorative justice.

The house will be auctioned and the proceeds will be given to the owner.

Mzansi questions how the law was applied

Matome Mathekga said:

"But the same law can't do anything with a politician who steals R10 million of taxpayers' money..."

Nwabisa Jokazi said:

"For such little money. The sentence is very harsh."

Motsok Modisane said:

"And killers of the Department of Health whistleblower received between 6 and 22-year sentences."

Seole Daniel Shadi said:

"But billions of rands have been siphoned by greedy individuals and politicians, but the same law protected them. We're living in an unequal society, people are treated not the same. But oh well, crime does not have race or colour, even status doesn't matter, but why don't they arrest politicians who looted?"

Ndue DèGreat said:

"The law is always anti-ordinary citizens. High-profile killers and citizens don't get such sentences."

Itu Jazzfundi said:

"I wish other cases would be treated like this one."

