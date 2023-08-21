Veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube is dragging the Market Theatre to labour court after being snubbed for the position of Artistic Director

The Market Theatre hired Greg Homann for the position, which is a move that was condemned in certain quarters as anti-transformative

The news stunned netizens and they responded to say Sello Maake ka Ncube should join Zanu PF

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

The Market Theatre did veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube dirty by snubbing him for the Artistic Director position. Images: Oupa Bopape, Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Sello challenges Market Theatre in Court

The ground is shaking as veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube drags the Market Theatre to the labour court after being snubbed for the Artistic Director position, which was given to Greg Homann.

The hire is being described in certain circles as anti-transformative.

Sello Maale ka Ncube and his advocate, Makayla Pillay, are seeking legal recourse after they failed to reach an agreement in two pre-trial conferences in the two past weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Market Theatre refuses to share the scoreboards

According to Sunday World, Sello shared that in the first virtual conference, his advocate asked the legal team from the Market Theatre to share the scoreboards used when considering the candidates. They claim that Gregg Homann surpassed Sello with 41 points but refused to hand over the scoreboards, stating that they are confidential.

“They refused to hand over the scoreboard and said it was private information of the candidates who contested for the position," he said.

The 63-year-old actor also added that Gregg might have had an upper hand as he has done many productions for the before the post was advertised.

"From the streets, I come and to meet their highbrow expectations I submitted to their boardroom expectations! What more did these people want or need?

"They could have come clean and stated that this job had a face, a name and surname before it was even advertised."

Netizens clap back to Sello's cry

The post that was posted on @SundayWorldZA's page took a turn as netizens dismissed Sello's issue with the appointment.

See the post here:

Some peeps dismissively said Sello should go to Zimbabwe and get the job and stipend from there:

@rudz_16 wrote:

"@sellomkn He can go get his stipend from @edmnangagwa."

@Wongile wrote:

"Makabuyele eZim."

@ke_moetapele wrote:

"You lost."

@Bukeka20204195 wrote:

"He must go to their ZANU PF Market Theatre."

@Stvgreenwald wrote:

"You endorse Zanu PF and you think white people gonna give you money... crazy."

Sello speaks out on Zimbabwe trip

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake addressed the backlish of his trip to Zimbabwe with actress Pearl Thusi and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg producer, Sonia Mbele.

He also mentioned that the trip held a personal meaning to him as his wife is half Zimbabwean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News