Sello Maake KaNcube responded to criticism about his recent visit to Zimbabwe and being hosted by the country's state officials

The legendary actor clarified that he was there to tour the beautiful country and for professional reasons

Sello added that the trip held personal meaning as well because his wife, who is half Zimbabwean, had never been to the country

Sello Maake KaNcube addressed the online backlash he received for mingling with the Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa along with Pearl Thusi.

Sello Maake KaNcube sheds light on his visit to Zimbabwe

In an interview with Sowetan, he revealed that he had been extended an invitation by Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa.

Sello said the invitation aligned with his personal campaign to share his artistic expertise across Africa, driven by a desire to contribute beyond the confines of South Africa. He clarified that he accepted the invitation for personal, social, and business reasons.

“The invite also fell in line with a personal campaign of taking my expertise in the arts to Africa, as I find myself hamstrung to make a contribution in my own country."

Sello says his wife Pearl has Zimbabwean roots

He also noted that his wife Pearl Mbewe's half-Zambian and Zimbabwean heritage added a special significance to the trip.

The actor mentioned that the journey was sentimental as it marked her first visit to both countries. Sello added that witnessing her experience the beauty of Victoria Falls held a profound and magical impact on him.

