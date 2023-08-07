Blaklez is officially off the market and took to Instagram to share the news with his thousands of followers

The rapper posted a video showing the celebrations on the day of his lobola negotiations, and he was beaming with happiness

The announcement of his marriage was met with an outpouring of joy and support from his fans

Lesego Moiloa posted a video taken from his wedding celebrations. Image: @showtime_blaklez

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Lesego 'Blaklez' Moiloa revealed on Instagram that he is now taken and no longer single.

Lobola Negotiations Unite Blaklez and his partner's families

He shared a video of his wedding celebrations, where he and his partner's family gathered for the traditional lobola negotiations.

The video captured the beautiful union and got people curious about Blaklez's other half. Apart from his previous relationship with Dineo Ranaka, the Turn The Lights Off hitmaker has kept his private life very secret.

Blaklez amazes fans with marriage announcement

Fans were thrilled about the news and showed their love and support in the comments section. They congratulated Blaklez on the new chapter in his life.

Watch the video below:

Fans extend heartfelt congratulations to Blaklez on Instagram

@originaljayjody said:

"Congratulations big bruv. The greatest moment."

@jamesgoxo33 asked:

"Did I see Bheki Cele on this music video?"

@zanourban stated:

"AH YES! Congratulations Lesego. May God bless you my G."

@pfihlani's profile picture

"Oh, my world! Congratulations. You and your person make a beautiful couple, nikhule and so too may your love."

@luvchild_pro' added:

"Blessing when you find your person and be able to unite the two families together through love."

@sibongilemtafu commented:

"I love this so much! Congratulations bro."

@justhabo_raps wrote:

"Wow Lez congratulations, man this is beautiful."

@mahlatjiematuba said:

"Congratulations dear brother.❤️"

