Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi, appeared on Mzansi Magic's Sunday S*xy Love

The good doctor took to her Instagram to give a shout-out to the producers of the show

Viewers were delighted to witness their love on the special episode of the show, where they renewed their bond

She spoke to Briefly News about her what sets her and Dumi's love apart

Dr Ziphozenkosi thanked the 'Sunday S*xy Love' crew after she appeared with her husband, Dumi Mkokstad. Images: @dr_ziphozenkosi

Dr Ziphozenkosi and her gospel sensation husband, Dumi Mkokstad, were Tumi Morake's recent guests on Sunday S*xy Love.

Dr Zipho gives the Sunday S*xy Love crew a shout out

The gorgeous doctor posted on her Instagram reels a picture giving praise to the production team, including host Tumi and the resident s*xologist, Dr Mpume Zenda:

“The team did such a great job with our episode. It really had me so choked up. From makeup to hair styling directors for making us so comfortable throughout the shoot.

And the stunning surprise vow renewal. Everyone was just amazing. Thank you for such a beautiful episode and for putting so much effort. It was so beautiful to watch."

Dr Zipho and Dumi Mkokstad renew wedding vows

The pair have a baby boy on the way and were spoiled with an opportunity to renew their vows in the special episode as they've recently celebrated their fourth anniversary.

She posted their episode here:

Dr Zipho speaks to Briefly News about their Christ-like love

When asked what was her intended emotion and message for their followers on the show, she said:

"Dumi and I are a Christian couple, and although we were really nervous about being on the show, our marriage is based on love and Christ and that’s what we wanted to convey in the episode. The team did an outstanding job of capturing that."

She went on to thank the Nzimande's legion of followers:

"We appreciate the positive response from the audience and our loving supporters."

Instagrammers shower Dr Zipho's episode with love

Their fans congratulated them on their episode:

@mashashanet praised:

"This was a beautiful episode. I pray that God keeps on blessing your union & protects your family."

@marangrangmphahlele was swooning:

"I loved you The King and his Queen. Love, humbleness and kindness that lies here."

@doreenmbonambi noticed:

"The way you guys fear God in all u do is so overwhelming."

@nomzamo_msweli felt emotional

"Oh wow, the last part yama vows."

@katlegoq8 said:

"Y’all making us cry love is sooo beautiful."

@br.enda1297 complimented:

"Wow, beautiful! You are soul mates, just watched the show. You are love in the true sense."

@ntokozozondo2 witnessed:

"Love is such a beautiful thing. I watched the show, and I shed a tear too."

@rosey_modipa admitted:

"I must say I did chop some onions. @dr_ziphozenkosi you are incredible Sis.

Tumi Morake tells viewers to grow up

In a related Briefly News report, the show was previously slammed for profiling couples who are no longer romantically connected, like The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams and her former fiancé, RD.

Morake clapped back at the negative comments, saying people should grow up because relationships may end, but that doesn't invalidate the experiences shared between the couple.

