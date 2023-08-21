DJ Zinhle has reacted to the strings of accusations she has been trolled with since she met with Usher

She and her husband, Murdah Bongz, have been a topic of engagement after announcing her Las Vegas trip with Moozlie

The Umlilo hitmaker poured cold water on a recent clip on Twitter with her look alike

DJ Zinhle responded to her haters after on troll tagged her in an infidelity video on Twitter. Images: @djzinhle

Businesswoman DJ Zinhle has finally clapped back at trolls who have been disrespectful to her marriage.

Her haters have gone rogue since she announced her partnership with US musician Usher's campaign, insinuating she was disrespectful to her husband, popular DJ Murdah Bongz.

Zinhle addresses trolls on Twitter

The award-winning hitmaker took to Twitter to rubbish a circulating clip of a woman with an almost identical structure to hers.

The woman stands behind her partner in what looks like an Arabic-themed music festival and slyly kisses another man.

She responded to the video titled 'Shame Bongs madoda' gracefully:

"Ay. You guys are desperate tjo! Please find purpose. That ain’t me but go ahead & make me trend. Ay nina."

Watch the clip below:

DJ Zinhle's fans rubbish the video

The Zee nation stood by the mama bear with encouraging messages:

@Collen_KM reminded her:

"Like I was telling you on WhatsApp Don’t mind them Zinhle, as celebrities we must ignore some of this stuff for our mental health."

@TSabinage encouraged:

"Even my unborn child can tell it's not you, so why worry Zee!?"

@Phumi__Mnguni was annoyed:

"Also, they bringing Usher after how many weeks nkosi yam? You probably forgot about that event already. Lezinja."

@Czwe_Thulz hyped her:

"Don’t even bother yourself with such a sister, this is a pure disgrace and disrespect, put some respect on Zinhle."

@songwiqib reminded:

"I will keep telling you this. Please ignore these people and stop giving them your attention. You are Dj Zinhle Mfondini."

@NubianSen was convinced:

"Whoever is paying these influencers to insult you hate you. These people are at work, and they will use anything to deliver their jobs."

