Media personality Bontle Modiselle's latest video of her and her daughter Afrika Moloi had Mzansi talking

Many people commented on the dancer's TikTok video saying the younger girl looks like Kairo Forbes

The choreographer is the mother to Afrika Moloi, who she and her husband Priddy Ugly welcomed in 2020

Mzansi might have just found Kairo Forbes' long-lost twin — Afrika Moloi.

The two adorable celebrity kids are said to be twins as Mzansi gushes over them. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Afrika Moloi stuns in new TikTok video

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle shared a cute TikTok video of her and her daughter Afrika Moloi.

The spotlight was on Afrika, who did the TikTok challenge using the song I Need Your Love by Madilyn Bailey & Jake Coco.

She captioned the video:

"My person though."

Netizens convinced that Afrika is Kairo's twin

Many of her TikTok followers were left convinced that Afrika looks like DJ Zinhle and the late AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

Candy said:

"She looks like the younger version of Kairo."

Tillybabe said:

"Why am I seeing Kairo here."

Asiyarh08 said:

"She looks like her father."

Nkosazana Dladla948 said:

"True first thing I said when I saw her, she looks like Kairo."

sanele sokhela said:

"Looks like AKA's daughter."

Bontle and Afrika serve heat in dance TikTok video

It seems as though Afrika might follow in her mother's footsteps. A video of her and her mother dancing on TikTok wowed social media users.

Bontle said the Yahyuppiah dance challenge was her favourite dance move to do. The song is by Uncle Waffles.

Bontle goes off at trolls who say her husband, Priddy Ugly, is a bad rapper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle defended her husband Priddy Ugly after trolls said he is a bad rapper.

She said the people who are set on making him seem like a bad rapper do not even know one song of his. She added that they find joy in trolling him.

"I guarantee you the ones with the most to say about Priddy Ugly have heard the least. He’s wack? On the basis of what? A lot of you ride that wave cause it’s cooler or safer to do. Herd mentality gripped you by the ball. So how can we take anything you say seriously?"

Source: Briefly News