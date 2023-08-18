A South African DJ has taken Mzansi down memory lane with her epic beats of classic house numbers

The woman shared her top three songs that the country can never forget because it definitely, no matter how much time passes, is still a vibe

Netizens loved her content, but some were not convinced that it could be considered timeless pieces

Woman DJ song selection causes a debate in Mzansi. Images: @PureLav/TikTok.

A woman DJ is trending for playing classic South African house music taking Mzansi down memory lane.

Woman DJ takes Mzansi down memory lane in TikTok video

The DJ, known as PURE LAV on social media, took to the decks and played a set of old-school hits in a video with the crowd dancing and singing along.

PURE LAV carefully curated setlist, which featured a selection of South Africa's most iconic house songs, including timeless gems like Mugwanti, Township Funk, and the ever-vibrant Shumaya.

The fusion of these beloved tracks created an irresistible atmosphere, where every note was a thread connecting the past with the present.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided over DJ's TikTok video

Some peeps loved the combination, and many people took to TikTok to praise the DJ for her selection of music. While others shared their thoughts on what classics should have been there.

People shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@@vuyisileMatlou laughed:

"Vulingela"

@moloi298 shared her views:

"You forgot our national anthem, SISTER BETTINA."

@Phelisa_Malwyk reminisced:

"Township funk, when Smirnoff storm was still storming."

@Simphiwe said:

"Without sister Bettina, this list is wrong, and we can forget all of them."

@Anonymous_Neo commented:

"Sister B should be number 1. it's our national anthem."

@Gcwanini shared his thoughts:

"Remember when it rains by Dj Sbu."

