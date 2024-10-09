“Bought the Site in 2022”: Woman Shows Off Her Big Shack’s Modern Interior

A local woman took to a popular Facebook group to show people what her shack looked like inside

The humble home had a modern touch to it, and the woman informed app users the project was still in progress

Members of the online community flooded the comment section with positive messages about the home

A woman proudly showed off her modern shack. Images: Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku

Source: Facebook

No matter the size or material of their houses, people always find a way to transform their spaces into a place that feels like home. A woman proudly shared photos of her stunning shack, showing off its interior, which featured a surprisingly modern touch and stylish decor.

Don't judge a home by its exterior

Facebook user Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku took to a popular group on the social media platform, 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen,' and uploaded a few pictures of the shack she called home.

While the house was mainly constructed using zinc sheets, the inside exuded modernity. From the living room to the kitchen, Nolizwi's house was a tidy home of which she was proud.

The woman also had a garage made from the same materials constructed on the side of her home.

She wrote in the post's caption:

"Me vs my home. I bought the site in December 2022. I'm still busy transforming it. Everything is in plan. The project is in progress. I'll show you when it's done."

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

A woman showed the exterior of her shack. Images: Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku

The homeowner shared a photo of her living room. Images: Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku

The woman added modern appliances to her humble home. Images: Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku

The woman also gave app users a look at her bathroom and bedroom. Images: Nolizwi Thandile Mafaku

Online users love woman's modern shack

Hundreds of Facebook users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the modern shack.

Zee Smith said to Nolizwi:

"I can see the plan and vision."

Tsitsi Kalemba wrote in the comments:

"This is beautiful, sis. Keep up the spirit of hard work."

Devine Grace complimented the home:

"It's the most beautiful zinc place I have ever seen. Great job."

Kabelo Molefi said to the woman:

"Lovely home. I wish the windows were bigger."

Dikeledi Seanego found inspiration in the home:

"You've given me ideas. I've been struggling. Thank you so much. Beautiful home."

Mankoe Lue Nkomo had two words to describe the structure:

"Simple and smart."

