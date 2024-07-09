A Cape Town woman named Kukhanye Mahlombe shared photos of her beautifully decorated, small home on Facebook

Despite being a shack, Kukhanye created a stylish living space with a kitchen area and bedroom

The post resonated with many who praised her for transforming a simple space into a warm and inviting home

Regardless of how big or small or how many bedrooms it may have, what really makes a house a home is how comfortable it is, and the people make it feel warm.

Woman shows off beautiful home

One Cape Town woman, , stunned social media users after showing the beautifully decorated interior of her humble abode.

Kukhanye shared images of her home on Facebook. The small space boasts a neat lounge area with navy blue couches, a coffee table, a TV unit, wall artwork, and beautiful decorative cushions. In the same room, she has strategically created a kitchen area with a refrigerator, washing machine, counter that holds her microwave, and Smeg appliances.

The second room of the small home is Kukhanye’s bedroom which has a neatly made and styled bed with headboard.

Kukhanye admitted that her home was a shack but was one filled with warmth.

“She believed that she could❤️,” Kukhanye wrote in her caption.

SA shows beautiful home love

The post garnered over 36 000 reactions from netizens who were impressed by Kukhanye’s beautiful space and ability to transform a shack into a stunning home.

Kuselwa Sotshangane said:

“Beautiful home❤️❤️.”

Unarty Zizo Venge commented:

“Kukhanye Mahlombe I can wait to show mine, its coming along slowly, all thanks to you for being my role model .”

Maka Adjoa Nondala was motivated:

“Ooh bhabha thank you soo much for your motivation, nam ndichole into entle kuwe kukuba uyakwazi uzilungisela I hoki ibelento ufuna uba mayibe yiyo❤️✨️, Nkosi Maka Zazi years ago umntu ohlala eHokini yayiba ngathi uyahlupheka sanh or ayingomntu but wena wa break yonke lonto.. Singabanye siyafunda kuwe Maka Zazi noba asitsho everyday kuwe .”

