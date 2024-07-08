"She Judges Me Every Day": Woman Says Little Sister Calls Her Out for Having a Baby Before Marriage
- A South African woman named Sibusisiwe (@ma_mbongwa04) posted a funny TikTok video
- The clip features her little sister playfully teasing her for having a child outside of marriage
- The awkwardness resonated with some viewers who shared similar experiences of being teased by younger siblings
A young woman posted a funny TikTok video showing how her little sister mocked and judged her for having a child out of wedlock.
Little judges sister for being a baby mama
The clip shared by Sibusisiwe (@ma_mbongwa04) shows the little girl talking and a caption that revealed that the girl always reminded Sibusisiwe that she had given birth without getting married.
“Ingane ingijaja every day (This child judges me every day),” Sibusisiwe wrote in her caption.
Mzansi amused by little girl
The video sparked humour among many SA netizens who responded with funny comments.
Cynthia said:
“Umuntu ozoba wuNurse mayesemdala uyambona (You can just see a person who is going to become a nurse when they’re grown up).”
Samukelisiwe was amused:
“Hawemaaashe's fixing the country ke sanauzithathaph iyndaba eyngakaa (Where does she get all this knowledge).”
Sinothilengcobo24 loved the girl’s honesty:
“I love her, her questions are very valid.”
La Bella joked:
“I'm sure these kids are great-grandparents coming back to restore order...cos what the hell?.”
karabo nnana mabelane commented:
“Amadlozi lawo (Those are ancestors).”
Lebogang Mahula found humour in the awkwardness:
“Were you silent or were you SILENCED?.”
Kamo could relate:
“My little brother asked me ukuthi ngiba ne ngane kanjani ngingenawo umuzi (My little brother asked me how could I have a child when I don’t have a house).”
Zee Zingelwayo commented:
“Ungamenzeli ukudla mncinze futhi (Don’t make her food, pinch her too).”
Lady rejects marriage, set to give birth to 2nd child
In another story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady has preferred being a baby mama over a committed wife.
In the comment section of a TikTok video, she shared a video showing off her pregnancy for her man. The lady said she liked being a baby mama.
The pregnant woman with the TikTok name Drama Queen said she was carrying her second child for her man without being married to him.
