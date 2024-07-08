A South African woman named Sibusisiwe (@ma_mbongwa04) posted a funny TikTok video

The clip features her little sister playfully teasing her for having a child outside of marriage

The awkwardness resonated with some viewers who shared similar experiences of being teased by younger siblings

A woman said her sister judges her for having a baby before marriage. Image: PeopleImages, @ma_mbongwa04

A young woman posted a funny TikTok video showing how her little sister mocked and judged her for having a child out of wedlock.

Little judges sister for being a baby mama

The clip shared by Sibusisiwe (@ma_mbongwa04) shows the little girl talking and a caption that revealed that the girl always reminded Sibusisiwe that she had given birth without getting married.

“Ingane ingijaja every day (This child judges me every day),” Sibusisiwe wrote in her caption.

Mzansi amused by little girl

The video sparked humour among many SA netizens who responded with funny comments.

Cynthia said:

“Umuntu ozoba wuNurse mayesemdala uyambona (You can just see a person who is going to become a nurse when they’re grown up).”

Samukelisiwe was amused:

“Hawemaaashe's fixing the country ke sanauzithathaph iyndaba eyngakaa (Where does she get all this knowledge).”

Sinothilengcobo24 loved the girl’s honesty:

“I love her, her questions are very valid.”

La Bella joked:

“I'm sure these kids are great-grandparents coming back to restore order...cos what the hell?.”

karabo nnana mabelane commented:

“Amadlozi lawo (Those are ancestors).”

Lebogang Mahula found humour in the awkwardness:

“Were you silent or were you SILENCED?.”

Kamo could relate:

“My little brother asked me ukuthi ngiba ne ngane kanjani ngingenawo umuzi (My little brother asked me how could I have a child when I don’t have a house).”

Zee Zingelwayo commented:

“Ungamenzeli ukudla mncinze futhi (Don’t make her food, pinch her too).”

