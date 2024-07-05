Killer Kau, real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, was a talented Amapiano singer and dancer who passed away in 2021

The star would have turned 26 years old today, and netizens showered him with touching messages

The Amaneighbour singer died in a fatal car crash along with fellow musicians Mpura and Thando Tot

It is a sad day on social media as Mzansi gathered to celebrate the late Amapiano singer Killer Kau on what would have been his 26th birthday.

Fans remember Killer Kau

The late Amapiano singer Killer Kau, whose real name is Sakhile Hlatshwayo, has recently been a hot topic on social media.

Fans sent heartwarming messages on Twitter to celebrate the talented Amapiano star, who passed away in August 2021. His life was cut short in a fatal car crash. He was in the car with Mpura and Thando Tot, a DJ, as well as Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe.

Mzansi celebrates Killer Kau

Netizens showered the Amapiano star with touching messages under @MDNnewss' X post.

@Melusi_Mokone expressed:

"Life is harsh, though."

@juicystory_xciv wished:

"Happy birthday Killer Kau, thol' ukuthi rest in paradise kid."

@Ngubenil stated:

"Gone too soon."

@WolfLXXXVIII stated:

"Though his life in the spotlight was brief, his accomplishments were far-reaching. I hope his soul has found peace."

@Thabo_The_1st mentioned:

"RIP King... Gone too soon."

@Bongz_fitness shared:

"RIP young man. Happy birthday."

@tsitso_andrews said:

"He was too young."

@sizwemasilela66 said:

"Man was young."

@KhumaloDanica shared:

"He died so young man."

@sliziwe_ngq added:

"One death I’ll never get over."

iambennito shard:

"Gone but not forgotten."

Mpura's brother details tragic accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late Mpura’s brother, Kagiso Stuurman, spoke about him and the accident in an interview on a YouTube podcast by Hazel Mahazard.

Kagiso broke his silence over Mpura and Killer Kau’s tragic passing caused by a car accident in 2021 and said they were not allowed to view his body because it was damaged.

Stuurman reflected on his brother’s life and how he was a happy soul full of life.

