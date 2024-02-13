The late Mpura’s brother, Kagiso Stuurman, was interviewed on a YouTube podcast by Hazel Mahazard

Kagiso broke his silence over Mpura and Killer Kau’s tragic passing caused by a car accident in 2021

Stuurman reflected on his brother’s life and how he was a happy soul who was full of life

It had been two years and six months since one of Amapiano’s promising singers passed. Mpura’s brother has broken his silence regarding his brother’s passing.

Mpura's brother, Kagiso Stuurman, opened up about his fatal car accident.

Source: Instagram

Kagiso breaks silence on brother’s death

Kagiso Stuurman, the brother of the late Mpura, was featured in an interview on a YouTube podcast hosted by Hazel Mahazard. A clip from the interview where Kagiso spoke about the tragic car accident has circulated online.

Mpura was killed in a car accident in the N4 in Rustenburg along with his friend Killer Kau and their friends Khanya ‘The Voice’ Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD. The driver of the other vehicle also lost his life.

In the video clip, Kagiso broke his silence over Mpura and Killer Kau’s tragic passing caused by a car accident in 2021. He recounted the time he saw the cars and the state that they were in, and how people assumed that the deceased were in the wrong.

Mpura was a happy soul, says Kagiso

Stuurman reflected on his brother’s life and how bubbly he was. He mentioned how badly hurt he was as he was in the front seat. He further added that his family never allowed anyone to view his body because they would have had nightmares.

Watch the video posted by @ThisIsColbert below:

Mzansi disagrees with the interview

Although many believe that Mpura’s legacy should live on, this interview was unnecessary.

@_FundiswaZ said:

"Shame man, you can see the hurt in his eyes."

@sizwe_edwart argued:

"This is a definition of trying hard to attract attention. What sort of questions are these? Lets say he had answers. Some of yall are really loosing it with this podcast thing, not everything is content."

@ZwelonkeNews said:

"We now need Podcast Licenses ngek...what line of questioning is this one."

@MohaboloNtate cringed:

"Do you guys spend your time watching this kind of interviews? The questions."

Robot Boii honours his friends in Salary music video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Robot Boii paid tribute to Killer Kau and Mpura.

The star featured the two artists in his new upcoming Salary Salary music video, where he added clips of the two when they were still alive.

