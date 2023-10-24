Multitalented artist Robot Boii paid tribute to the two amapiano fallen angels, Killer Kau and Mpura

The star featured the two artists in his new upcoming Salary Salary music video, where he added clips of the two when they were still alive

The Salary Salary hitmaker shared on Instagram how grateful he is for the inspiration he got from Killer Kau

Robot Boii paid tribute to the late Killer Kau and Mpura. Image: @Roboto x3, @killerkau_sa

Source: Instagram

Gone but never forgotten. The multitalented amapiano star Robot Boii paid a heartfelt tribute to the entertainment industry's fallen angels, mostly his peers the late Killer Kau and Mpura.

Robot Boii features the late Killer Kau and Mpura in the Salary Salary music video

The multitalented South African artist Robot Boii has touched many hearts and reminded many peeps about the talented artists that we have lost as a nation in 2021.

Robot Boii paid tribute to Mpura and Killer Kau, the two most talented amapiano artists who died in a tragic car accident that happened on their way to a gig in Rustenburg in 2021.

In his new Salary Salary music video, the amapiano star Robot Boii featured the two artists alongside other artists. The award-winning artist shared a post on Instagram where he was grateful to Killer Kau for inspiring him. He said:

"The more I achieve in this Industry, the more I Miss you. Thank you again for the Inspiration, Njayam…I’ll keep holding it down."

See the post below:

Fans showered Robot Boii with love

Shortly after Robot Boii shared the post on Instagram, netizens flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages:

thabzin.31 wrote:

"He is definitely proud where he is, Killer Kau Indoda ebulali inkomo. May your soul continue to rest in power king."

crvsh1291 said:

"He’s beyond proud…keep going."

elihledladla replied:

"Peace Magents!"

i.am.getbetter wrote:

"I can imagine him doing the robot challenge."

sarafina_sang responded:

"we never die, we multiply."

dj_simba_de_dancer_official replied:

"Two kings, I see right there, killa will always be in our hearts."

