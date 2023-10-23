DJ Sbu is celebrating the success of his new hit I'll Be There chart at 93 of 100 most played radio songs

The song features Kenyan vocalist Tina Ardor, who makes it his first music comeback after years of focusing on MoFaya

Mzansi has given the track a nod for its incredible success within just one week of its release

DJ Sbu celebrates the success of his new song 'I'll Be There' radio charting debut. Images: @x.flowstate, @djsbu

Source: Instagram

One of South Africa's music geniuses, DJ Sbu's comeback hit, I'll Be There, has reached a milestone by chart top on radio stats within a week of its release

DJ Sbu celebrates I'll Be There's success on social media

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker took to his Instagram to announce the success of his song and said:

"Congratulations to the team as the new classic I'll Be There debuts at 93 on its first week on South Africa's Top 100 most played songs on radio.

"Thank you to South African Radio Stations for the support. It feels good to be back on the charts. I promise I will be here for the rest of my life. I missed this feeling.

"This is where I belong. This is what started it all. The TV & Radio career, the business, books, multiple awards etc, it all come from the music. That's why I will forever respect the song. Now I'm back to give you what I know best."

Check out the poster of his note below:

Mzansi welcomes DJ Sbu's comeback hit song, I'll Be There

Social media spectators gave the song a nod, which is DJ Sbu's first offering since the success of his internationally accredited energy drink, MoFaya. Here is how the song was received:

afrikan256 remembered:

"You make memorable tracks bro. "Remember when it rained still plays in my car up to 2de. Dankie Sbu."

french_augustofficial:

"One of your oldest hits 'Reading Your Mind' made me start singing deep house. Your music never dies."

wranglerderush was impressed:

"Day made for years with this one, ae inspiration yaka mona teng ong nepile."

dandennis.chino praised:

"You know how to find talent ur work ethics are phenomenal."

mndeni_sporo complimented:

"Grootman is back always does music that will never bore us."

sihle_mbovane said:

"Dankoo bhuda for blessing us with this hit."

