DJ Sbu has made an announcement regarding his music, promising that he will be dropping a banger

After the Mofaya boss said the song would be a hit, netizens have given mixed reactions to it

The DJ faced fresh Zahara exploitation claims and said he would address everything on his tell-all book

DJ Sbu will be dropping a new song, and he has revealed that it will be a banger.

DJ Sbu announced he will be dropping a new song amid the Zahara exploitation claims resurfacing. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu has been working on new music

The award-winning DJ and entrepreneur shared with his followers on X that he will be releasing a new song soon. The song promises to be a banger if you take the DJ's word for it.

"I have a big song coming."

Mixed reactions for DJ Sbu's song

After the Mofaya boss said the song would be a hit, netizens have given mixed reactions to it. Some even mentioned the claims that DJ Sbu is the real Mzekezeke despite denying it.

@DJAnkletap said:

"I can't wait."

@iamafunfan hyped:

"Please, please bring it on!!"

@TshweuMoleme asked:

"You're killing us, drop it maan!"

DJ Sbu responds to the Zahara backlash

The DJ faced fresh Zahara exploitation claims and said he would address everything in his tell-all book.

He got trolled after his motivational post, which said:

"Stop waiting to be given. Just take it."

He told Briefly News that the book will be hitting shelves later this year.

"I have been quiet for 10 years on matter intentionally. But will share more light on the matter on my upcoming new book due for release later this year."

Even after his new music announcement, a tweep rehashed the claims:

@sthedoingthings said:

"Lets hope you won't take that money for yourself and let the other kids in there starve."

Sjava teases DJ Sbu about Mzekezeke

In more Briefly News, Sjava joked about DJ Sbu being Mzekezeke, claiming that he spent too much time with him.

Sjava said DJ Sbu even spoke like him after he posted a video where was showing off his dreadlocks in an effort to encourage people with the hairstyle to be proud of their crowns.

Source: Briefly News