Sjava surprised his fans after he expressed eagerness to work with Damian Marley

This was after a fan made mention of this and asked for Sjava to make the collaboration happen

The rapper had previously made it known that he is a huge Nicki Minaj fan and admitted to listening to her music often

Sjava proved that he is a fan of Damian Marley after he wrote a verse of his from the song ‘Patience’. Image: @damienmarley, @sjava_atm

A Sjava and Damien Marley collaboration? fans think it would work

As the saying goes, do be careful what you wish for. A tweep made mention of this and asked for Sjava to make the collaboration happen.

@mfe2 said:

"For a @Sjava_atm and @damianmarley collabo in this lifetime! @1020cartel

Sjava responds to eager fan

Creating the impression that he is well aware of Marley's music, Sjava responded to the tweet.

He quoted a song of his called Patience featuring Nas, and said:

"Some of the smartest dummies can’t read or define the Egyptian mummies, and they fly to the moon but can’t find food for the starving tummies."

Sjava is a proud Nicki Minaj fan

The rapper had previously made it known that he is a huge Nicki Minaj fan and admitted to listening to her music often.

Nicki Minaj's fan base is known as Barbz for the women and Kens for the men. Trolling him, fans called him a Barb.

"She's my favourite. There is no song of hers that I do not know, a week does not go by without listening to her."

Many have called for Sjava and Nicki to collaborate.

Sjava shares advice to upcoming artists

The Isibuko hitmaker is also a big Beyonce fan. He said he used to get picked on when he would blast her music, but the joke was on them as he gained so much inspiration from the artist.

"I remember back in the day, buying all Beyoncé DVDs and live performances, locked myself in watching and studying everything.

He then shared advice to up and coming artists:

"Dear upcoming artist, listen to all genres and explore if you want to grow and be unique and great don’t box yourself because of what people or your friends will say."

Sjava and Big Zulu's clothing range

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava and Big Zulu have unveiled their clothing range with Butan.

Fans of the singers are excited for the collection to hit the street as some items are priced at R1099.

