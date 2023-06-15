Musician Sjava has once again left his fans bewildered after his revelation that he used to be a fan of Beyoncé Knowles

Sjava has shared some words of wisdom with young up-and-coming artists regarding music preferences

The star told younger rappers not to limit themselves in terms of who they listen to, as they are robbing themselves of great music

Sjava revealed that he was a big Beyoncé Knowles fan and opened up about how she inspired his music. Image: @sjava_atm

Sjava has made another startling revelation that left his fans stunned once again.

The rapper took to his timeline to share that he used to be a huge Beyoncé Knowles fan and would listen to every album of hers.

Sjava uses his past of being a member of the Beyhive to share advice with younger artists

According to TshisaLIVE, Sjava took to his to share some sound advice on not restricting yourself to good music because you fear what others might say.

"I remember back in the day, buying all Beyoncé DVDs and live performances, locked myself in watching and studying everything. And the guys I used to rap with Laughed at me and told me singing is for soft people because they are hard."

Sjava had the last laugh because the same people who used to tease him about his music preferences are envious of his success now.

Sjava then shared some advice:

"Dear upcoming artist listen to all genres and explore if you want to grow and be unique, and great don’t box yourself because of what people or your friends will say."

Sjava fans are left inspired

@kamogeloyd said:

"The intro to your concert you had in PTA sun arena on God was the best concert ever, grootman."

@unknownt41081 said:

"I used to have Usher’s live shows, and I’d watch those all day, but unfortunately never developed a singing voice. I’ve been sad ever since."

@MLutseke said:

"A good musician has a good ear for good music regardless of which category it falls under."

Sjava leaves fans gagging after mentioning that he is a Ken

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Sjava revealed to his fans that he is a Ken, i.e. a Nicki Minaj fan.

What left many of his followers on the floor was the fact that he stated he listens to her music almost every week.

"She's my favourite. There is no song of hers that I do not know, a week does not go by without listening to her."

