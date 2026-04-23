Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise marked a special family moment as their baby daughter reached the six-month milestone

Marise shared an emotional reflection on motherhood, describing how life with two young children has reshaped their family dynamics

The Pollard family’s celebration comes amid a major life chapter that includes returning to South Africa and settling into a new home after years abroad

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Springboks veteran Handré Pollard and his wife Marise celebrated a special family milestone as their daughter Isabella turned six months old in April 2026.

Handre and Marise Pollard celebrated the six months milestone of their daughter Isabella. Image:@handrepollard

Source: Instagram

The couple welcomed their second child in October 2025, joining their one-year-old son Hunter. To mark the occasion, Marise shared a heartfelt post on social media reflecting on motherhood and their journey as a growing family.

After giving birth, Marise previously opened up about the realities of parenting, describing motherhood as something that “stretches you, humbles you, fills you up and empties you all at once.” She added that even on the toughest days, her heart “keeps growing.”

Now, six months later, the Pollards had another reason to celebrate.

“Half a year of you, baby girl 🤍

You arrived in the chaos and simply settled in, as if you had always been part of us. You changed our rhythm in the most beautiful way. Our days are fuller, louder, and softer all at the same time.

You came and changed everything. You changed me again. You are the kindest, gentlest little girl, and it is the greatest privilege to be your mom, my sweet Bells.”

Springboks fans in the feels

Fans and followers were left emotional after the touching post.

@urzulalombard:

“She is beautiful ❤️”

@moniquemofischer:

“The most beautiful little human 🥹🤍”

@miss_ganya:

“The cutest little human ever 😍”

@shameem_duplessis21:

“So cute ❤️”

@nummiesbabyfood:

“I can’t even deal!!!! 😍”

@martiniqueferreira:

“Baby Isabella ❤️😍”

@anim.alecupo:

“Marise is magnificent. With the baby even more so.”

@chrissiebotha:

“So beautiful ✨”

See the post below on Instagram:

The couple also marked their eighth wedding anniversary in December last year, having tied the knot in 2017 in a Winelands ceremony. Early April, Handre celebrated Marise’s birthday with a sweet message.

Handré Pollard family life

The Pollard family had been based in the United Kingdom since 2022 after Handré joined English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

In 2025, the World Cup-winning fly-half returned to South Africa, signing a two-year deal with Pretoria-based side the Bulls. His return has been both professionally and personally meaningful, with Pollard expressing excitement about rejoining local rugby and being closer to family.

Vodacom Bulls fly-half Handre Pollard in a game against the Sharks. Image:@handrepollard

Source: Instagram

Following their return, the family temporarily stayed with Marise’s parents while their new home was under construction, with furniture shipped from the UK. The couple has since completed building their dream home and recently offered fans a glimpse into its elegant design, marking a new chapter for the Pollard household.

Markus Muller on the thrill of meeting Handre

Briefly News previously reported that Markus Muller spoke with excitement about his time at the camp and described the experience of meeting Handré Pollard at the alignment camp as a standout moment.

The 18-year-old, who finished school in 2025, has been described as one of the future stars of South African rugby following impressive performances at school level.

Source: Briefly News