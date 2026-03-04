The Springboks' fly-half Handre Pollard publicly honoured his wife on her birthday, drawing heartfelt reactions across social media

Friends, fans and fellow rugby partners joined the celebrations, turning the post into a warm online moment

The tribute comes during a meaningful chapter for the family, following his return to South African rugby and settling into their newly built home

Springboks veteran Handré Pollard celebrated his wife, Marise, with a delightful birthday message on Instagram that left rugby fans, followers and friends melting.

Handre Pollard and wife Maarise, alongside son Hunter.

Source: Instagram

The couple has been married for eight years and marked their anniversary in December 2025. They are parents to two children, Hunter, who was born in April 2024, and little Isabella, who was born in October 2025 and recently reached her first milestone, which her mother shared online.

Handré took time on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, to pay tribute to his wife on her special day. His caption was heartfelt:

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the most amazing wife and most loving mother. Thanks for all the love and sacrifice you give our family. We love and appreciate you more than you will ever understand.”

The post quickly received warm messages from followers and fans who joined in the celebrations.

@annelemurray wrote:

“Happy birthday, Marise and sending love.”

@maphuti commented:

“Happy birthday, beautiful photo.”

@suebuys added:

“Happy birthday, Marise. You are the most beautiful couple, and your children too. Hope your day is very special.”

Springboks WAGs such as Anlia Etzebeth, Layla Kolbe, Nicola Malherbe and Danny Kriel also shared heartfelt birthday wishes for Marise.

Handre Pollard plays for the Vodacom Bulls.

Source: Instagram

Handré Pollard returns to South African rugby

The Pollard family had been based in the United Kingdom since 2022 after Handré joined English Premiership side Leicester Tigers. In 2025, the World Cup-winning fly-half returned home, signing a two-year deal with Pretoria-based side the Bulls.

Following their return, the family temporarily stayed with Marise’s parents while their new home was under construction, with furniture being shipped from the United Kingdom. Handré’s return to South African rugby has been fulfilling both professionally and personally. The fly-half expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to family, making this chapter a special one for the Pollard household.

Inside Handré and Marise Pollard’s dream home

The couple recently completed their dream home and gave fans a beautiful preview of its elegant design.

Marise has now shared photos from inside what appears to be the finished house, surrounded by close friends and fellow Springbok WAGs. In her caption, she reflected on how long she had dreamed of this moment.

“Dreamt of this for a very long time, my home and my people,” she wrote.

The mother of two recently also opened up about her post-partum fitness journey, sharing honest reflections with her followers as she adjusts to life with two young children.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

