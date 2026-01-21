Marise Pollard is taking small, steady steps to return to fitness after giving birth to her second child, sharing her post-pregnancy journey on Instagram

The Springboks fly-half’s wife candidly spoke about the challenges of back-to-back pregnancies, from pelvic floor struggles to rebuilding strength through pilates

Her honest reflections on body transformation and self-care have drawn praise and support from followers, inspiring other new mothers

Handre Pollard’s wife, Marise, is embracing the slow but steady return to fitness after welcoming their second daughter, Isabella Tanya Pollard, in October 2025. The couple, married for eight years, already have a son, Hunter Andre Pollard, born in April 2024, leaving them with two children under the age of two.

Handre Pollard (L) embraces his wife Marise Malherbe as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Image:Thomas SAMSON

Source: Getty Images

Marise Pollard shares post-pregnancy fitness journey

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, 21 January, Marise candidly spoke about her challenges and progress. She admitted that post-pregnancy fitness hasn’t been easy, especially after back-to-back pregnancies.

“I went for a short run last week, and my pelvic floor said no 🫠. I don’t train during pregnancy, and I have so much respect for those who do. After two pregnancies so close together, my body needs a little extra care,” she wrote.

Marise explained that while her initial attempts at running were tough, she has found her rhythm again through pilates. “I’m just really grateful to be back and able to train. I miss it so much while I’m pregnant,” she added.

She also reflected on her body’s transformation, embracing a new perspective.

“Here’s to small steps 🤍. I’m not bouncing back to who I was before, because I’m not the same. I’m excited to meet this new version of my body and to celebrate all that it has achieved in the past three years 🫶🏼.”

Followers online celebrate Marise Pollard's journey

Her post received a barrage of love from followers online, who celebrated her post-pregnancy journey.

@Isabella.dewet:

''Keep on showing up for yourself. Love to work with you.''

@anliaetzebeth:

''Here for IT. Here is to small steps and a new version.''

@tash_tee:

''Flip, you look amazing, after two babies.''

@joloving:

''Hot Mama.''

@andrea:

''Girl, you bounced back the day you gave birth. You are stunning.''

@melfrancis:

''You still look amazing.''

Handre Pollard poses for a photograph with his wife, Marise and their son Hunter following the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match. Image: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

The Pollards marked their eighth wedding anniversary on 10 December 2025. Marise posted a heartfelt clip from their wedding at the scenic Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands, captioned simply: “8 years today.”

After several years abroad while Handré played for Leicester Tigers in the United Kingdom, the family returned to South Africa in 2025. They are currently staying with Marise’s parents as their new home is under construction and their furniture is being shipped from the UK.

Handré recently signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in Pretoria, marking his return to South African rugby. The World Cup-winning fly-half expressed excitement about rejoining the local rugby scene and being closer to family, making this chapter both professionally and personally fulfilling.

