The Cape Town football community is devastated after promising 13-year-old Ashtin Brooks was shot dead in Seawinds. The young midfielder was fatally shot in the back of the head on Friday, January 16, 2025, in what police say appears to have been gang-related violence.

Young Ashtin Brooks was fatally shot on Friday 16 January 2026 while playing football in Seawinds.

Source: Twitter

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that Muizenberg police opened a murder investigation following the shooting.

“The victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The motive is believed to be gang-related,” he said.

Football clubs in Seawinds react

Football clubs across the area have rallied in response. Greenwood Athletic AFC’s chairman, Raymond Brickles, said the community will hold a peaceful demonstration on Monday, 19 January, along Joe Marks Boulevard in Steenberg.

“Enough is enough. This demonstration is for the lives of our children, to stand together and demand safety and justice,” he said.

For Baheer Ford, Ashtin’s coach and chairman of Steenberg United Soccer Club, the loss is deeply personal.

“Ashtin wasn’t just a talented player; he was a bright, funny, and generous boy who made everyone smile. Seeing his friends and teammates cry showed the true impact he had on everyone,” he said.

The community in Sewunds, Cape Town was left devastated after the death of young football star Ashtin Brooks.

Source: Twitter

Ashtin's family heartbroken

Ashtin’s grandmother, Aysha Davids, recalled the boy’s dreams and ambitions.

“He loved helping others, loved soccer, and was excited about this year. He even joked about his prom and asked me to organise a Lamborghini for him. He didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Known for his community spirit, Ashtin often helped distribute party packs to children and aspired to a career in law enforcement. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, 24 January, with details to be confirmed.

Ward 45 councillor Mandy Marr urged residents to support police investigations.

“The community must provide tips so that authorities can act proactively. Illegal semi-automatic guns must be removed from our streets to prevent more tragedies,” she said, adding a plea for parents to watch over their children.

In recent months, South Africa has lost several sports stars in tragic circumstances. In October 2025, veteran Border rugby player Sive “Richie McCaw” Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek. A few months later, in December, 17-year-old Gqeberha schoolboy, Kungawo Booi, succumbed to the injuries he incurred during training at the Westering High School.

