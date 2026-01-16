Late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s son marked a milestone birthday, celebrated online and in person

Singer and actress Amor Vittone shared a touching message as friends and supporters sent their wishes

Jordan continues to pursue his own sporting journey, inspired by his late father’s legacy

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jordan, son of the late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, turned 22 years old on Friday, 16 January 2026. His mother, Amor Vittone, celebrated the milestone online with a touching Facebook post. The family had already hosted an early birthday celebration at Captains Island, a restaurant owned by Vittone’s partner, Marius van Biljon.

Amor Vittone in 2025 alongside her son, Jordan van der Westhuizen, an ardent Liverpool supporter. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

Jordan was born on 16 January 2004 and is the older of the two van der Westhuizen children. Although he grew up surrounded by his father’s rugby legacy as a celebrated Springbok scrum-half with 89 caps, Jordan gravitated towards football. He has made it clear that he hopes to build his own career in the sport.

Jordan van der Westhuizen's football dream

Jordan showed a passion for football from the age of three. He trained with Valencia CF’s youth academy in Spain for six months and later had a trial with Reading FC’s youth academy in the United Kingdom. A lifelong Liverpool FC supporter, he dreams of one day playing for the Premier League giants and holds strong emotional ties to the club’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

In 2017, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp sent Jordan a signed jersey accompanied by a personal letter after the passing of his father.

Earlier this month, Jordan attended the SA20 cricket tournament at Supersport Park in Centurion with his mother. In 2025, he honoured Joost’s legacy at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria by wearing a Bulls jersey bearing the message “Dad, Joost” and the iconic number 9.

Amor Vittone’s birthday message and fan Reactions

In her post on Facebook, Vittone wrote:

“Today I celebrate you, Jordan. Twenty-two years of the kindest soul and a spirit that makes me proud beyond words. You are such a special son, full of love, compassion, gentleness and strength. I thank God every day that I get to be your mom. May this new year of your life be filled with favour, protection, joy, success and doors opening in ways you never even imagined. May God bless you abundantly and guide every step you take. I love you, my boy, more than you will ever truly understand. Happy birthday.”

Jordan van der Westhuizen Turns 22: Amor Vittone Shares Sweet Birthday Message

Source: Facebook

Fans, family and friends also shared their well-wishes:

@Sharon Isaacs:

“On your special day and always, remember your worth, your strength and your purpose. Happy birthday, Jordan. May God bless you abundantly.”

@Frizz Fribus:

“Happy birthday, Jordan. Hope you have a stunning day and a blessed year.”

@Denide Blom:

“A very happy birthday, Jordan, and may there be many more to come.”

@Priscilla Bernice Van Niekerk:

“Happy Birthday.”

@Andrew Neill Harris:

“Happy birthday, Jordan.”

Amor Vittone and Joost van der Westhuizen together at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK), on 15 April 2010. Image: Huisgenoot

Source: Getty Images

The van der Westhuizen family continues to honour Joost’s legacy. Joost was part of the South African team that won the country’s first Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995. He passed away in 2017 following a battle with motor neurone disease, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, passion and commitment that remains admired in South African rugby today.

Joost's ex-wife questioned over new look

Briefly News earlier reported that Amor Vittone, the ex-wife of Joost van der Westhuizen, was questioned over her new look after sharing new pictures on social media.

Fans and followers were left surprised as they wondered whether the noticeable youthful appearance was a result of filters or possible cosmetic enhancements.

Source: Briefly News