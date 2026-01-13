Schalk Burger Jnr opened up his Cape Town home and treated supporters to an informal tour of his personal bar space, offering a closer look at life beyond the rugby field

The former Springbok flank remains a celebrated figure in the sport, having collected major individual honours

Post-retirement, Burger has built a balanced lifestyle centred around family, estate business interests and media work

Springboks legend Schalk Burger Jnr opened the doors of his Cape Town home and gave rugby fans a glimpse of his stunning home bar.

Burger Jnr was a key member of the Springbok squad that won the Rugby World Cup in 2007. He also served as interim captain of the Springboks in the absence of Jean de Villiers and Victor Matfield, underscoring his influence within the team. He won the World Rugby Player of the Year (IRB International Player of the Year) in 2004, one of the sport’s most prestigious individual honours.

He also clinched the SA Rugby Player of the Year award twice, in 2004 and again in 2011. After a life-threatening battle with bacterial meningitis in 2014, Burger made a remarkable return to international rugby, earning the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2015. In 2025, he was named among the Top 5 Springboks of All Time alongside the likes of Matfield and the late Joost van der Westhuizen.

Schalk Burger Jnr shows off the home bar

In a Facebook post, Burger shared a video that took fans inside his personal space in Cape Town. He conducted a brief tour of his home bar, showing off how he spends his downtime post-retirement. The bar features a television presumably for Springboks match days and also includes a shower, which he jokingly explained is for moments when he gets “chucked out” by his wife or during the odd tiff.

Burger is married to Michele de Munck, a Cape Town-based interior designer. The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2011 at the family’s Welbedacht Estate near Wellington in the Western Cape. They have two sons together: the eldest, also named Schalk, born in August 2012, and Nicol, born in March 2014.

Fans react to Schalk Burger’s home bar video

Burger’s home bar sparked rave reviews from fans online. Among the reactions on Facebook were:

@Weroeshka Du Plessis:

“Enjoy every moment.”

@Christine Sounes:

“Nice, clean and only what you need.”

@Butch Robertson:

“Lovely.”

@Alta Verwey Brooks:

“Like it.”

@Grant Meyer:

“Nice.”

@Laurette Papadaki:

“Excellent.”

After retiring from professional rugby, Burger returned to Cape Town and the wider Western Cape region, balancing family life with work, which includes involvement in the family wine estate and media roles such as punditry for SuperSport.

Burger has become a prominent voice post-retirement and is a regular contributor to rugby podcasts and television shows. He recently commented on the altercation between Eben Etzebeth and Welsh player Alex Mann during South Africa’s clash with Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

