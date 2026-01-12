Jordan van der Westhuizen turns 22 with an early birthday celebration shared by his mother, Amor Vittone

The celebration took place at Captains Island, owned by Vittone’s partner, marking a special family moment

Fans and friends flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes for the late Springboks legend’s son

The son of the late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen is celebrating his birthday this January. On Saturday, 11 January 2026, his mother, singer and actress Amor Vittone, shared beautiful pictures from the early celebration on Facebook.

Amor Vittone celebrated her son, Jordan van der Westhuizen in a birthday ceelbration over the weekend. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

The event was held at Captains Island, a restaurant owned by Vittone’s partner, Marius van Biljon. Fans quickly responded with love and heartfelt messages to the family celebration.

Jordan van der Westhuizen’s sporting journey

Jordan, the older child, was born on 16 January 2004 and turns 22 this year. Growing up surrounded by his father’s rugby legacy as a celebrated Springbok scrum-half with 89 caps, Jordan gravitated towards football over rugby, aiming to make his mark on the sport.

From the age of three, Jordan showed a passion for football. He trained with Valencia CF’s youth academy in Spain for six months and later had a trial with Reading FC’s youth academy in the UK. A lifelong supporter of English Premier League side Liverpool FC, Jordan dreams of playing for the club, inspired by its anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone. In 2017, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp sent him a signed jersey and a personal letter after his father’s passing.

Earlier this month, Jordan spent time with his mother watching the SA20 cricket tournament in Centurion at Supersport Park. In 2025, he honoured his father’s legacy at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, wearing a Bulls jersey with “Dad, Joost” and the iconic No. 9.

Amor Vittone in 2025 alongside her son, Jordan van der Westhuizen, an ardent Liverpool supporter. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

Amor Vittone enjoys spending time with children

Amor Vittone has made a point of spending quality time with her children during the festive season, including with her daughter Kylie, who is 19. She also acknowledged her late husband in recent posts amid reports of finding new love.

Late Springboks Legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s Son Celebrates his Birthday With Mom Amor Vittone

Source: Facebook

Fans flooded Facebook with birthday messages for Jordan:

@Helene Burger:

“Happy birthday, Jordan, have a wonderful and blessed day!! 🎉”

@Anna Mare Brand:

“What a beautiful family you are ❤️ Happy birthday, Jordan! God bless you with favour and grace in the years to come. You are such an amazing man. Your mom did a great job raising you, such a gentle soul. 🙏🙌”

@Shirley Sturgiss-Grant:

“Happy Birthday. Such a beautiful family ❤.”

@Sandra Allnutt:

“Happy Birthday Jordan and many more happy years. 🎉🎊🎂🍰🍾🥂”

The van der Westhuizen family continues to honour Joost’s legacy. Joost was part of the South African team that won the country’s first Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995. He passed away in 2017 after a brave battle with motor neurone disease, leaving behind a legacy of passion, skill, and leadership that remains iconic in South African rugby history.

