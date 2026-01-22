The rugby league world is grieving the loss of Mesake “Mes” Ravonu, a Fijian international and former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs junior, who died Monday, January 19, 2026.

Widely regarded as a gifted and soft-spoken player, Ravonu died at just 22 following a prolonged struggle with kidney-related illness.

Ravonu was more than just a standout sportsman; he was part of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs’ 2023 Jersey Flegg premiership-winning squad and earned his first international cap with the Fiji Bati during the 2023 Pacific Championship.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata said Ravonu personified the heart of a Fijian warrior, rising above countless hardships and setbacks during his brief life while always retaining his trademark smile.

In another recent report, Rob Mills passed on at the age of 45, while All Blacks legend Grant Batty died at the age of 74 in Australia.

Ravonu's career and early retirement

Ravonu signed with the Bulldogs before the 2022 campaign, but his first season was heavily affected by two major injury setbacks. Nevertheless, he showed remarkable determination, and in 2023 his efforts were rewarded with selection to the Fiji Bati squad—an achievement that brought immense pride to his family.

He stepped up to the Bulldogs’ NSW Cup side in 2024, only for his career to be cut short after he was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, an autoimmune condition affecting the kidneys. He was forced to retire on medical grounds following a diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.

Later that year, Mesake returned to his native Fiji, where he spent his remaining time at home in Malawai, Nadi, surrounded by loved ones.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs paid tribute to Ravonu

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs also released an emotional message honouring Ravonu. In their statement, the club said it was devastated by the death of former Jersey Flegg player Mesake “Mes” Ravonu.

They highlighted his outstanding athletic talent, noting that it was evident from an early age and saw him earn selection for Fiji’s National Under-18 Schoolboys and Under-20 rugby union teams.

The Bulldogs added that Mesake would always be remembered within the club for his resilience, warm personality and the positivity he shared with those around him.

The club concluded by extending its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones at this challenging time.

Fans also shared their condolence messages on social media after seeing the Bulldogs post about Ravonu's passing.

Source: Briefly News