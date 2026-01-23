Former Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC winger Kgaogelo Sekgota has officially signed with Siwele FC.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that Lehlohonolo Seema had reached out to Sekgota, offering him an opportunity to revive his professional career.

Sekgota, who parted ways with Stellenbosch FC in 2023 following an off-field incident, has struggled to find stability, rarely spending more than six months with a club since his release.

He began last season with Magesi but was let go after just five months. In April 2025, he joined Upington City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, only to leave the club within four months.

Since July 2025, Sekgota has been without a professional contract but maintained his fitness by playing in the ABC Motsepe League, determined to return to top-flight football.

Now, he has another opportunity to reignite his career as Siwele FC confirmed his signing ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Richards Bay on 23 January.

