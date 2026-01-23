Six months ago, Springboks assistant coach Tony Brown reportedly declined an offer to join the All Blacks.

Last week, Scott Robertson was dismissed as the All Blacks coach, sparking unexpected speculation about Brown potentially returning to New Zealand.

According to reports, Jamie Joseph is the frontrunner to assume the role of All Blacks head coach.

This situation is notable because, while only Rassie Erasmus has finalised a new contract with the Springboks, his assistant coaches have yet to do so. Brown, however, was quick to downplay any rumours of a move.

“I’m fully contracted and don’t have an option to exit, so I’ll remain in South Africa until the Rugby World Cup,” Brown told The Post.

“Right now, it’s all just speculation. I’m not even clear on what New Zealand Rugby’s intentions are. There hasn’t been any concrete information.”

According to stuff.co.nz, Brown revealed that former All Blacks head coach Robertson had approached him to become part of his coaching team.

The outlet cited an interview Brown gave to New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB.

Although Brown expressed interest in working with the All Blacks, he said he was committed to fulfilling his contract with the Springboks, which led him to turn down the opportunity. He also indicated that he remains open to the possibility of joining the New Zealand side at a later date.

Source: Briefly News