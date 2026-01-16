The All Blacks are actively exploring new coaching options following the shock exit of Scott Robertson, with the spotlight on high-profile candidates

Jamie Joseph has emerged as the frontrunner to take over, raising speculation about a possible reunion with former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown

Questions remain over whether the Springboks would allow Brown, a key architect of their attacking strategy, to return to New Zealand, with insiders weighing in on the potential move

New Zealand Rugby is reportedly positioning Jamie Joseph as the preferred choice to replace Scott Robertson following the dramatic coaching vacancy at the All Blacks. While Joseph has become the central figure in the succession discussion, the focus in studio analysis has quickly drifted toward the future of Tony Brown and whether New Zealand could realistically bring him home.

Brown, a former All Blacks flyhalf celebrated for his tactical sharpness, has spent the past two years within the Springboks setup as attack coach. He is midway through a four-year agreement with SA Rugby and has been credited with helping evolve the Springboks’ attack while complementing their famed power-based approach.

Joseph and Brown built a formidable partnership during their time in Japan and that relationship resurfaced when Joseph unsuccessfully applied for the All Blacks post in 2023. At the time, Brown was considered a crucial part of that proposal.

Springboks environment complicates potential Brown move

Former All Blacks wing Jeff Wilson believes the New Zealand Rugby Union hopes to reunite Joseph and Brown at national level. Wilson noted that Brown’s willingness to contribute to New Zealand programmes earlier in the year had fuelled speculation that his long-term interest still lies in the All Blacks pathway.

However, former scrum-half Justin Marshall offered a more cautious view by suggesting that Brown may not be an easy acquisition due to South Africa’s investment in him. Marshall described Brown as settled and thriving in a successful high-performance environment, adding that any move would require a significantly compelling offer.

Former fullback Mils Muliaina also backed Joseph as a strong candidate for the All Blacks post while questioning whether SA Rugby would entertain discussions regarding Brown at all. Muliaina remarked that South Africa has benefited from Brown’s expertise and hinted that letting him leave would be an avoidable strategic misstep.

SA Rugby had been pushing to extend Erasmus’ contract through to the 2031 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Reports had suggested that Erasmus had been reluctant to finalise terms without clarity regarding his assistants, including Brown, whose current agreement expires in 2027.

The coaching market now appears to hinge on whether New Zealand Rugby will attempt to prise Brown away from a World Cup-winning institution or focus solely on Joseph as a standalone appointment.

