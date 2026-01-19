Tony Brown will complete the Springboks’ full World Cup cycle through to 2027 despite renewed interest from New Zealand

SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus are confident in Brown’s commitment and see him as vital to the team’s attacking evolution

New Zealand Rugby’s impending coaching changes will only be considered by Brown after the 2027 tournament

Springboks assistant coach Tony Brown is understood to be fully committed to South Africa’s World Cup cycle, shutting the door on any immediate return to New Zealand and the All Blacks setup as speculation intensifies in Wellington.

Scott Robertson gestures to fans following the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 22, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Brown, who arrived in 2024 as part of Rassie Erasmus’s new coaching team, signed a four-year deal running through to the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. His influence has been widely credited for evolving the Springboks’ attacking structure and mindset in the first two seasons of the new cycle.

Senior players and recent squad introductions have publicly praised Brown’s impact, while former Springboks backs such as Percy Montgomery, Breyton Paulse, Butch James, and Jean de Villiers have lauded his technical detail, spatial awareness, and insistence on width, tempo, and decision-making under pressure. He is regarded globally as one of rugby’s leading attack specialists.

All Blacks' future puts spotlight on Brown

With New Zealand Rugby preparing for a coaching transition after Scott Robertson’s contract was terminated two years into his tenure, attention in New Zealand has shifted to figures linked to the next era. Jamie Joseph, Brown’s long-time coaching partner across Super Rugby and Japan, is widely viewed as the frontrunner to take charge of the All Blacks following his successful northern hemisphere tour with an All Blacks XV at the end of 2025.

Joseph and Brown have often operated as a coaching package and previously turned down interest from New Zealand Rugby ahead of the 2023 World Cup cycle. Robertson initially sounded out Brown for his original backroom staff in 2024, but Brown declined due to loyalty to Joseph and his commitment in South Africa.

Tony Brown looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Springboks confident Brown will stay

Sources in South African rugby indicate no exit clause in Brown’s current contract would allow a mid-cycle departure for the All Blacks before Australia 2027. Erasmus and SA Rugby leadership are said to be unconcerned about New Zealand interest, viewing Brown as fully aligned with the Springboks project and motivated by the pursuit of a historic third consecutive Rugby World Cup title.

Brown remains central to South Africa’s attacking evolution and is expected to continue shaping the Springboks’ backline play through to the end of the current World Cup cycle, after which a return to New Zealand may be considered. Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus also addressed the speculation linking Brown to a return to New Zealand online, sharing an AI-created video to underline that the coach in question was going nowhere.

