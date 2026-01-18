Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has reacted to reports that the All Blacks are looking forward to luring coach Tony Brown away from the South African rugby national team and taking him back home.

The New Zealander has been widely credited with transforming the Springboks' attacking play, although speculation persists over whether a prospective opening with the All Blacks might prove difficult for Brown to ignore.

The New Zealand Rugby confirmed the dismissal of Scott Robertson, and is looking for a new team to guide the All Blacks ahead of the Greatest Rugby Rivalry Tour and also the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus on Brown's link with All Blacks

Over the weekend, Erasmus addressed the speculation linking Brown to a return to New Zealand online, sharing an AI-created video to underline that the coach in question was going nowhere.

Following the extension of Erasmus’ deal until 2031, SA Rugby confirmed that updates regarding contract talks with other Springbok coaches would be communicated at a later stage, with Brown understood to be tied to the setup through at least the next World Cup cycle.

"Today is a great day!! Sleep Lekka," Erasmus's first post on the issue reads on X.

"Some more confirmation. Sleep, dream and wake up with a smile = Content," the Springboks head coach's second post on the issue reads on X.

Springboks' current management team

The Springboks’ present leadership and support structure is headed by Rassie Erasmus, who serves as the national team’s head coach. Oversight of team operations is handled by General Manager Charles Wessels. The coaching group includes Tony Brown, Deon Davids, Jerry Flannery, Daan Human, Felix Jones and Mzwandile Stick, who collectively assist with on-field preparation and strategy.

Former captain Duane Vermeulen is responsible for the Mobi-Unit programme, while Andy Edwards oversees player conditioning in his role as Head of Athletic Performance. Former referee Jaco Peyper provides expertise on laws interpretation and disciplinary matters.

Match analysis and data insights are managed by Performance Analyst Paddy Sullivan and Technical Analyst Lindsay Weyer, with sports science support led by Sebastian Prim.

Medical care is overseen by team doctor Dr Jerome Lehlogonolo Mampane, supported by physiotherapists Dr Anuerin Robyn and Lance Lemmetjies.

Off-field coordination is managed by Logistics Manager JJ Fredericks and Operations Manager Zintsika Tashe. Media relations fall under Zeena Isaacs van Tonder, while nutritional planning and player diet programmes are handled by dietician Robyn Moore.

