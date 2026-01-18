Orlando Pirates have been the best team in the Premier Soccer League this season, despite starting slowly under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Moroccan tactician was named the Sea Robbers coach at the beginning of the season, coming in a the replacement for Jose Riveiro, who left the club for Al Ahly.

The former Marumo Gallants coach started poorly in the Betway Premiership and also them being knocked out of the CAF Champions League, but they've pulled a comeback after that.

Football analyst Uche Anuma has shared his thoughts with Briefly News on why Pirates are doing well this season under Ouaddou after starting poorly.

"The major reason Pirates are doing well this season even if most might not agree with me is because of their early exit from the CAF Champions League," he said.

Source: Briefly News