At least 90 people died after a gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in China’s Shanxi province

More than 200 workers were rescued while authorities launched an investigation into possible safety failures

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered urgent rescue efforts and accountability following the deadly disaster

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A devastating coal mine explosion in northern China has left at least 90 people dead, marking one of the country’s deadliest mining disasters in years. The incident occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County in Shanxi province, China’s largest coal-producing region. State media reported that 247 workers were underground when the gas explosion occurred on Saturday morning, 23 May 2026.

Rescue workers were seen searching through the damaged Liushenyu coal mine site in Shanxi province after a deadly gas explosion. Image: Wei Liang/China News Service

Source: TikTok

By rescue updates released following the disaster, 201 workers had been safely brought to the surface while rescue teams continued operations. Authorities said many of the injured miners suffered exposure to toxic gas released during the explosion. One survivor, identified as Wang Yong, told state broadcaster CCTV, describing the terrifying moments underground.

"I smelled sulfur like firecrackers and saw smoke. I told people to run. As I ran, I saw people being choked by the smoke. And then I blacked out."

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an urgent response following the explosion.

"All regions and departments must learn from the lessons of the accident. Remain vigilant regarding workplace safety, thoroughly investigate risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely prevent major accidents."

Serious violations suspected in China blast

Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway into what caused the deadly blast. State media reported that the individual responsible for overseeing the mine has been detained while officials probe possible safety failures.

Chinese authorities also indicated preliminary findings suggest serious violations may have occurred at the operation. Shanxi province sits at the centre of China’s coal industry, producing nearly a third of the country’s annual coal supply. China remains both the world’s largest coal producer and largest coal consumer.

The explosion shared by the account @dailymail has renewed scrutiny around mining safety standards in one of China’s most important industrial sectors. An investigation team appointed by China’s State Council is expected to conduct what officials described as a rigorous and uncompromising inquiry into the disaster.

Injured miners were treated at a hospital in Shanxi province after the deadly gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine. Image: Wei Liang/China News

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

People devastated by the explosion

William said:

“Prayers for all the families.”

Shad Nelson said:

“In Jesus Name, God's peace upon their families. 🙏”

Lukecunningham wrote:

“Rip all the people who died.”

Disk wrote:

“My condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones. ❤️”

October said:

“People are so insensitive. I hope these people rest peacefully.”

Jean Pierre Polnareff wrote:

“All of these comments are so rude, I feel bad for those people, especially because the toxic gases probably made their suffering worse.”

Demetrius said:

“It's really crazy how time has changed people's hearts and mindsets. Condolences to all of the families affected by this tragedy...”

Officer Jery wrote:

“Workplace safety inspection.”

Dr Peter Wishnie wrote:

“Capitalism.”

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Source: Briefly News