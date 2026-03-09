The South African Police Service said that the bodies of one of the miners who are trapped underground at the Ekapa Mine have been recovered

The miners were trapped almost 1000 metres underground after a mudslide occurred at the mine, which is located in the Northern Cape

Despite a rescue effort, Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, suspected that the miners were deceased

One of the miners trapped at Ekapa Mine in the Northern Cape has died. Image: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images

KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE — The South African Police Service confirmed that remains of one of the miners who were trapped almost 1,000 metres below the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, were retrieved on 9 March 2026. This was after a rescue effort was mounted by the South African government and the mine.

The miners were trapped on 17 February after a landslide. The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, visited the mine days after the landslide and suspected that they had died.

This is a developing story.

