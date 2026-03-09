Remains of One of 5 Miners Trapped in Ekapa Mine Retrieved
- The South African Police Service said that the bodies of one of the miners who are trapped underground at the Ekapa Mine have been recovered
- The miners were trapped almost 1000 metres underground after a mudslide occurred at the mine, which is located in the Northern Cape
- Despite a rescue effort, Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, suspected that the miners were deceased
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE — The South African Police Service confirmed that remains of one of the miners who were trapped almost 1,000 metres below the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, were retrieved on 9 March 2026. This was after a rescue effort was mounted by the South African government and the mine.
The miners were trapped on 17 February after a landslide. The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, visited the mine days after the landslide and suspected that they had died.
This is a developing story.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.