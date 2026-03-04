The families of some of the mineworkers trapped underground at the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, spoke out about the incident

The families expressed frustration over the lack of updates they received and the talk that the miners are presumed dead following the mudslide

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the situation, and the faith that the families have that they will still receive some good news

The families of those trapped at Ekapa Mine expressed confidence that they will be found alive. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTHERN CAPE - Family members of the mineworkers trapped underground at the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley are not giving up hope.

Five workers have been trapped at least 890 metres underground in Tunnel 6 after a mudslide on 17 February 2026. Rising water levels underground have continued to complicate rescue operations at the mine.

The owners of the mine have also indicated that they plan to close the business due to insurmountable financial challenges. They added that the downturn in the global diamond market worsened matters and influenced its liquidation decision.

The move sparked criticism as the management made the decision before the miners were found, sparking concern among family members.

Family members not giving up hope

Despite it being over two weeks since the tragedy, family members believe that their loved ones could still be alive.

They also blamed the mine owners and government for not providing them with updates on the rescue operations.

Speaking to eNCA, one family member said that they were in the dark about the whole situation.

"None of them has ever contacted the family or spoken to us or anything. The only updates we get are from contract people that we have to beg and ask just to give us updates so we can know what’s going on," the family member said

"It’s been a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of heartbreak and crying, and it’s very frustrating at this moment because of the lack of answers we get and the lack of support we get," another loved one said.

The family members also indicated that, despite the men being presumed dead, they were praying and had faith that they would be found alive.

Ekapa Minerals Mine has been closed and will be liquidated, despite the men not being found as yet. Image: @newsnoteSA

Source: Twitter

South Africans debate whether the miners are alive

Social media users weighed in disaster, sharing reactions to the families’ continued hope.

Vusumuzi Gcwanini Sbewu said:

“Not in a mud rush.”

Naleli Kuleile agreed:

“Yeah, it kills. Possibilities are that they didn't make it.”

Pono John Morole argued:

“As believers, you don't give up until you see with your own eyes. In these difficult times, they need support every minute of the day. We all share the pain.”

Herline Engelbrecht Vd Westhuizen prayed:

“Lord, we believe you are the same yesterday, today and forever. You are our protector and deliverer. Cover the five miners at Ekapa with your peace and power. Perform a miracle, Lord, and let rescue come swiftly and safely. We trust you completely. Amen.”

Naleli Kuleile recalled:

“Iyoh. I went through this last year.”

Mokoena Tshepo Tman stated:

“This is another Lily mine.”

