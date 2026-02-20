The five miners who were trapped underground in Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, have allegedly died despite a rescue operation underway

The miners were trapped 890 metres underground after a mudslide occurred on 17 February 2026, suspending mining operations

The miners' death occurred as Mining and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe arrived at the scene following the incident

KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE— The five miners who were trapped underground in the Ekapa Minerals Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, after a landslide have allegedly lost their lives.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the miners are presumed dead after they had been trapped underground since 17 February 2026, when a mudslide trapped them 890 metres underground. Their alleged death came as the Minister of Mining and Minerals, Gwede Mantashe, arrived at the mine and prepared to descend a shaft to where the miners were trapped.

This is a developing story.

