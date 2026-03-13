Shimza recently opened up about what truly helped him achieve his dramatic weight loss

After over a year of being accused of using Ozempic to lose weight, the DJ/ producer said he was never bothered by the comments because he knew they were not true

This, after a viral video of Shimza surfaced online and fueled even more rumours about his weight loss and lifestyle

Shimza finally shed light on what helped him shed the kilos. Images: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza finally addressed the speculation surrounding his weight loss and the rumours that he used a popular weight-loss medication to shed the kilos.

During a recent episode of Podcast and Chill on 12 March 2026, the DJ/ producer was asked to share his input after being accused of using Ozempic, which has become a trending topic among celebrities worldwide.

Finally setting the record straight, the Fire Fire hitmaker revealed that his incredible body transformation was actually the result of disciplined lifestyle changes and a rigorous fitness routine rather than a quick-fix drug.

"When I was doing those 400 flights last year, somehow, the only thing that got me to lock in was the amount of running I was doing. I would get to a hotel in the morning and, as tired as I was, I would take a one-hour jog, rest and then go to a show."

Shimza mentioned that he also changed his eating habits, replacing junk food and sweet drinks with healthier alternatives, and mentioned that not drinking alcohol helped him shed the weight.

In an effort to maintain transparency, the DJ also revealed his secret weapon: a weight-loss and energy supplement that has boosted his weight loss and helped increase his energy levels during his five-kilometre runs.

Shimza says a fat-burning supplement and lifestyle change helped him lose weight. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza made it clear that after years of dealing with social media backlash, he has developed a thick skin and remains completely unbothered by the ongoing chatter regarding his weight loss. He emphasised that "you will never win," as people will speak whether you lose weight naturally or with a shortcut.

"Before Twitter was big, we were there. I even trended during lockdown for '#ShimzaMustFall.' I understand the psyche of the people who are online. I understand that you don't have to respond. Yes, you're human, and you will see what's being said about you, but if it's not true, why must you worry?"

Watch Shimza's interview below.

Shimza addresses gay rumours

The interview comes on the heels of a viral video taken of Shimza after a radio interview, appearing extremely exhausted.

He was severely roasted online for his slimmer physique and exaggerated hand movements, with several online users questioning whether he may be gay.

Finally putting the rumours to bed on Podcast and Chill, Shimza said he was simply exhausted in the video but made an attempt to appear energetic for the camera, saying he initially wanted to turn down the interview due to exhaustion.

"I was tired, and I wanted to say no, but I couldn't. Now, from this, I'm being called gay. Must I now fight everyone saying I'm an after-nine?"

Watch Shimza's viral video below.

Seema's new look raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Seemah dancing with her podcast co-host.

The content creator's apparent weight loss raised questions and concern online as people asked whether she too was "on Ozempic."

Source: Briefly News