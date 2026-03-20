The family of renowned action movie star Chuck Norris has confirmed his untimely passing

In a statement, they revealed that the 86-year-old actor died surrounded by his loved ones shortly after he was rushed to the hospital

News of his tragic passing has sent shockwaves across the internet as long-time fans and peers mourn the loss of the movie star

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Action movie star Chuck Norris has passed away. Image: CBS Photo Archvie/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hollywood and the world over are reeling from the loss of renowned action movie star Chuck Norris.

The family of the Walker, Texas Ranger star revealed in an Instagram post on 20 March 2026 that the actor had passed the previous day, 19 March, aged 86.

Norris had been rushed to a hospital in Hawaii after suffering a medical emergency. Choosing to keep the circumstances of his passing private, his family emphasised that the actor died surrounded by loved ones and was at peace.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

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The statement highlights a life defined by "faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment" to his loved ones, while expressing deep gratitude for the global outpouring of support.

While the world remembers him as a martial arts grandmaster and movie star, he also leaves behind a unique legacy as the internet’s favourite "invincible" hero. Chuck Norris didn't just play a tough guy; he was famously transformed into a global meme as the one truly untouchable person.

From "Chuck Norris doesn't do push-ups, he pushes the Earth down" to "Death once had a near-Chuck-Norris experience," these jokes reflected a genuine respect for his real-life discipline and strength.

Even news of his hospitalisation sparked a wave of legendary memes, with fans jokingly checking in to see if the hospital survived being admitted to Chuck Norris.

Chuck Norris' family confirmed that the actor died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Image: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His family emphasises that Norris viewed his fans not just as followers, but as friends, and expressed gratitude for the prayers sent during his recent hospitalisation.

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way."

As they celebrate his lasting legacy as a "symbol of strength," the family has requested privacy to grieve the loss of a man who was, above all, a devoted husband, father, and brother.

Read the family's statement below.

Social media reacts to Chuck Norris' passing

Fans and peers from across the world send tributes to the man who spent decades defying the laws of physics on screen and even longer becoming a living legend on social media. Read some of the tributes below.

Actress Gail Mabalane reacted:

"Oh gosh. Rest easy, legend."

wonderboy said:

"Oh no! I can’t believe it! You helped shape my childhood as a martial artist! You will forever be missed! Legend!"

rosssmith paid tribute:

"We love you, Chuck, thanks for being such an amazing person and friend! Rest in peace."

emiliandefalco wrote:

"Rest in peace, @chucknorris. A legend, an icon, and a lasting inspiration to generations."

mortalkombatkollector posted:

"Rest in peace, legend, my condolences to family and friends."

Fans and peers from all around the world remembered Chuck Norris. Image: chucknorris

Source: Instagram

Mark Lottering remembers Soli Philander

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a tribute by comedian Mark Lottering dedicated to the man who inspired his career, Soli Philander.

Following the late entertainer's tragic passing, fans and peers from all over the country were shattered and took to social media with heartfelt tributes, celebrating his life and legacy.

Source: Briefly News