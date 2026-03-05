Marc Lottering was shattered after learning the tragic news of Soli Philander's passing

Taking to his social media page, the comedian shared a poignant tribute to the veteran entertainer, expressing his devastation over his death

Tributes to Philander have flooded social media from across South Africa as fans and peers mourn the fallen star

Marc Lottering paid tribute to Soli Philander in an emotional post. Images: marclottering

Source: Twitter

The South African entertainment world is in mourning following the tragic passing of legendary performer Soli Philander. A heartbroken Marc Lottering led the tributes, sharing a deeply personal message that has resonated with fans across the country.

Taking to his X page on 5 February 2026, just hours after Philander's family confirmed his passing, the comedian was devastated as he struggled to find the words to describe the void left by the man he said inspired him.

"Not the news I wanted to wake up to! Crazy. RIP, Soli Philander. Thank you for inspiring me to do what I do."

Philander was a veteran actor, comedian, presenter, and playwright whose versatile career spanned decades, making him a household name across South Africa.

He did more than just make people laugh; he used his humour and social commentary to tell the real story of South Africa. He leaves behind a powerful legacy that has inspired countless performers to find their own voices and follow in his footsteps.

His tragic passing at just 65 has left the South African arts community and fans alike in shock, as many felt the veteran entertainer still had so many stories left to tell.

Read Marc Lottering's post below.

South Africa bids farewell to Soli Philander

Fans and peers from across the country are heartbroken over Soli's tragic passing, taking to social media to pay tribute to the man who felt like a permanent part of the nation's cultural landscape.

TheunisdeJong wrote:

"What a legend!"

lazyorlaylah said:

"Innalilahi, a true South African icon. I pray that he has a good place in heaven."

marchellehendri remembered Soli Philander:

"A very SAD day. A boytjie, poet, social activist, from Elsies River. Will never forget your fierceness in action, empathy, compassion, speaking out and standing up for the many on the fringes of society. Blikkiesdorp to Beacon Vale District Six. RIP #SoliPhilander."

urbaneerist posted:

"Soli gifted us with his playfulness and whimsy, and his depth and gravitas, and everything in between."

djmoleele was shattered:

"What terrible news to wake up to. Soli made a huge mark. May his beautiful soul rest in peace."

Journalist Redi Tlhabi said:

"Heartbroken. Soli was a light! A burst of sunshine. RIP."

charlieafrikka1 posted:

"Soli Philander, a hero, a man who gave the coloured community hope that it is possible to be a star in the entertainment industry. Mag sy siel in vrede rus."

South Africans mourned Soli Philander’s death. Image: Newzroom405

Source: Twitter

As more tributes poured in, fans and peers remembered Soli Philander not only as an entertainer and pioneer but also as a kindhearted and warm soul who always made time for those around him, remembered for his quiet generosity and the kindness he showed to his community.

