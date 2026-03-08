South African comedian and actor Soli Philander's funeral details have been shared online

The 65-year-old made headlines this week when he passed away after a long battle with cancer

South Africans and fans of the entertainer took to social media this week to pay tribute to Philander

The funeral service of legendary Kideo actor Soli Philander, who passed away on 4 March 2026, has been announced on social media.

The playwright and actor who portrayed a tortoise, Timothy Traddle, on SABC1's kiddies show, Kideo Philander, died from cancer.

Philander previously trended on TikTok when he addressed social media rumours that he was HIV positive.

Social media channel Melyn Marais Company confirmed the actor's funeral details on its YouTube channel on 7 March 2026.

Philander's funeral service will begin at 11:00 on Saturday, 14 March 2026, at the New Apostolic Church in Silvertown Congregation, Durant Road in Athlone, Cape Town.

According to media reports, the funeral service of the veteran actor will be live-streamed on social media. His private cremation will follow his funeral.

Social media users pay tribute to the actor

Minnie Sue Booysen responded:

"Yes, you nailed it. I saw with sadness how they commented on his TikTok when he was dancing, to think he was just enjoying himself, but those who commented obviously felt so good to say all those nasty things about him.RIP Soli, you were an icon. #Timothy Tradel .. Mr. Fix-it, you were great at what you were doing."

Charlotte Geldenhuys said:

"You Nniled it, Leanne Stephens. There were times in those comments where I just shook my head at these hypocrites. May our dear legend rest in perfect peace and rise in glory. He was real, a beautiful soul with a pure heart."

Mercia Pegram wrote:

"I followed him on TikTok because he was just himself, no pretence at all. R.I.P Soli."

Masnuna Felix reacted:

"I have been saying those exact words you wanna say all the good things now when he needed PPL in his life, while struggling. He was most definitely an icon to most of us and served his purpose on earth, but PPL forgot that of him while he was down and out ...may his soul rest in eternal peace."

Berni Munro responded:

"True he was with me with Michael Jackson arrival in 1998 in waterfront when I was managing toy store peggitys toys that’s how long we are friends and I cringed at the TikTok people you are disgraceful I agree and he was also my fellow brother in Christ I’m a NAC and yes he was faithful to his lord and saviour he suffered but didn’t want pity so look in the mirror all you hypocrites."

Maggie Van Der Merwe said:

"Exactly! When he started dressing differently, he was labeled as gay. In his final years, it appears that he was struggling financially. Why did the nation not help this legend if there was a need? We as humans are sometimes just terrible."

