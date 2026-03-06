Former reality TV star Sol Phenduka recently caused a buzz online when he shared a photo of himself with Bryan Habana

The podcaster reveals that he met the former Springboks player at an airport in South Africa

Fans of the former Kaya FM radio personality and rugby star took to social media to comment on the photo

Rugby star Bryan Habana's photo with Sol Phenduka gets SA talking.

Source: UGC

Popular radio personality and podcaster Sol Phenduka recently trended on social media when he shared a photo with legendary Springboks player Bryan Habana.

Habana previously surprised his fans on social media when he opened up about his father's betrayal.

The rugby legend also previously had social media talking when he shared vacation photos of his family on holiday.

The podcaster posted a photo with the rugby legend on his X account on Friday, 6 March 2026.

"Look who I bumped into at the airport. Proper SA hero," said the Phenduka.

South Africans respond to the viral photo

@boitlotlo_M said:

"Meanwhile, the rest of us are out here bumping into luggage trolleys, and you just casually bump into Bryan Habana like it’s nothing. Legend energy!"

@JesseSA555 replied:

"You must remove yourself and show him alone."

@TJMUNGONI wrote:

"Hey Sol, did you know that he is actually a co-founder and Chief Client Officer of Paymenow, the early payment salary payment thing you were dissing @MacGUnleashed @podcastwithmacg. Just thought I'd share that."

@molodiloddies responded:

"As a chiller of 7 years, I had hoped you guys would at least interview one black/coloured legend from minority sports like cricket or rugby, just to hear their experiences in those circles, but to date, not even one interview. Please make it happen."

@Waltz42747233 reacted:

"The next Rugby World Cup must be dedicated to him."

@Keletso_Miss wrote:

"That other gang will say Rele is better than him. They're now saying Mofokeng is better than Benny McCarthy because he said he'd like to coach Kaizer Chiefs."

@lifelikedrone replied:

"This guy is in a conversation with Wayde Van Niekerk. I can't think of anyone else. But they are South Africans with legitimate claims of being the greatest of all time, in their respective sports/events."

@Stundee__ said:

"This dude doesn’t age, huh? He needs to tell us how he is maintaining it."

@DrJACKRA responded:

"The living legend. The man who is faster than a cheetah."

@SivuMtumezi wrote:

"Bryan Habana, we would call him Gautrain in our times."

@ThatAlienGuy_ commented:

"Bryan, lowkey, I played rugby because of back in primary school."

