Bryan Habana shared a moment enjoying a relaxing family holiday, taking a break from his busy post-rugby life

The Springbok legend balances media work and entrepreneurship, including fintech and sports business ventures

Habana reflected on the importance of family and togetherness, sharing glimpses of life with his wife and two sons

Springboks legend Bryan Habana recently shared snaps from his family vacation, taking time to unwind during the holiday season. Since hanging up his boots after the 2018 season, Habana built a busy and successful post‑rugby life far beyond the playing field.

Bryan Habana and Janine Viljoen attend the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards red carpet at Palacio De Cibeles on April 21, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

He works as a rugby analyst, regularly appearing as a pundit for broadcasters covering major rugby events, offering insights on Springbok fixtures and global tournaments.

Bryan Habana’s business ventures

Beyond media work, Habana has become a notable entrepreneur. He co‑founded Paymenow, a South African fintech company offering early access to earned wages, holding senior leadership roles, including Chief Commercial Officer and later Chief Client Officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also co‑started Retroactive, a sports-focused marketing agency, and was involved in MatchKit, a platform helping athletes grow and monetise their brands. Habana currently serves as a director for several companies, demonstrating a successful transition from professional sport to business.

Bryan Habana celebrates the victory following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final between New Zealand (All Blacks) and South Africa (Springboks). Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Bryan Habana's family and marriage

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, 12 January 2026, Habana wrote:

"After a year that felt like constant motion travel, deadlines, responsibilities, noise, we finally pressed pause. This summer holiday with the family was not just a break from work; it was a return to what matters. Slow mornings, shared laughter, sun-soaked afternoons, conversations that didn’t need to end, memories we didn’t rush through. We recharged our batteries in the simplest ways: being present, being together, and letting time stretch instead of chasing us.

'' There is something deeply rewarding about watching the people you love the most relax, smile more, and just be. The past few weeks reminded me that rest isn’t lazy, memories are priceless, and togetherness is the real luxury. Grateful beyond words for this season, these moments, and the reminder that even after the busiest of years, joy is always waiting when we make space for it."

Habana is married to Janine Viljoen (now Janine Habana). The couple tied the knot on 20 September 2009 in a private ceremony in Centurion, South Africa, and have two sons: Timothy Jacob Habana, born in June 2014, and Gabriel, born in April 2018.

In recent months, Habana also opened up about the time his father broke his trust through financial betrayal, an experience that has since affected their relationship.

Springbok legends launch beer brand

Briefly News previously reported about other Springboks legends who started their beer brand, and now, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx have joined the movement with the launch of Bomb Squad Beer.

The two iconic Springbok front-rowers, known for their powerhouse performances in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories, have swapped scrums for suds with their own craft lager.

Source: Briefly News